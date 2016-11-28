A holiday gift guide for the seasoned traveller on your list

Finding a gift for a world traveller isn’t an easy task – how do you wow someone who’s seemingly seen and done it all? By getting them gear that will make life easier on the road. These suggestions will thrill the frequent flyer on your list, and might even secure you an invite on their next trip.

Moto Z



The beauty of Motorola’s new Z model is it’s a cellphone that can be any number of things thanks to a series of accessories, which Motorola calls “mods.” Swap off the back of the ultrathin phone, and snap on (via magnets) a Hasselblad zoom lens, a JBL speaker (with built-in kickstand) or a projector.

Travellers will covet the ability to take high-quality photos, listen to tunes at the beach and watch Netflix projected onto their hotel room’s wall, all from a phone that fits in their back pocket. Phone from $900 (dependent on carrier); accessories from $99. motorola.ca

A Nexcus card is the gift of time, providing access to shorter lines for security and border clearance. MariusLtu/Getty Images

Nexus pass

While you can’t actually get a Nexus card on behalf of someone else, you can craft a gift certificate that covers the application fee ($50 for a five-year membership) and start the process for them.

Regardless of the destination, with a Nexus card, one gets the invaluable gift of time. At airports in Canada and the United States, cardholders have dedicated (read: much shorter) lines for security and border clearance, meaning travellers essentially have a fast track to and from their flight. cbsa-asfc.gc.ca

Cardholders get access to dedicated spaces with a variety of amenities, including WiFi. teamtime/Getty Images

Priority Pass membership

With more than 950 lounges in airports around the world, a membership to Priority Pass means never having to worry about whether you have enough frequent-flyer points to qualify for entrance to an airline lounge. Annual fees start at $99 (U.S.), and from New York’s JFK to Nairobi’s Kenyatta airport, cardholders get access to dedicated spaces with complimentary WiFi and reading material, snacks and beverages (alcoholic and otherwise).

Some lounges have spa and shower facilities. Grant this gift, and you’ll be the toast of every journey. prioritypass.com

Smart luggage

A smart traveller needs equally intelligent luggage, and right now Raden is at the top of its class. Simple and sleek in design, with a durable polycarbonate shell that can withstand bangs, falls and even someone jumping on it, these suitcases can weigh themselves so that frequent flyers can avoid baggage fees, come equipped with two USB charging ports to keep gadgets powered up while in transit and have location technology built in so that, via the Raden app, the bag can be grabbed from the luggage carousel without having to deal with the elbows of overly anxious travellers. The app also offers weather information, details about travel options to and from the airport and security wait times. From $295 (U.S.). raden.com

TSA-approved carry-on quart bag

The savvy traveller in your life is likely flying with only carry-on luggage as often as possible, which means they’re travelling with liquids that must pass through airport security. This durable bag from Flight 001 ($10 U.S.) keeps things simple when on the road. Depending on how it’s packed, it can hold a variety of 100-millilitre bottle sizes, and security staff don’t need to touch it to see what’s inside. Your favourite traveller will never have to resort to a Ziploc bag for their liquids again. flight001.com