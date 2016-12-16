-
DATE MATERIAL Canadian brand Saje has compiled an array of its most popular oils, diffusers and more in this novel Advent Calendar collection, including the headache remedy Peppermint Halo and – perhaps most importantly during the holidays – Eater's Digest Remedy, a blend of oils that aids digestion. 12 Days of Wellness Advent Calendar, $89.95 at Saje Natural Wellness (www.saje.com).
MAKE ROOM Channel the holiday season by adding a festive vibe to any space instantly with Nest's cheery blend of pomegranate, Mandarin orange, pine, cloves, cinnamon, vanilla and amber. $28 (U.S.) through www.nestfragrances.com.
BOOK CLUB British perfume designer Azzi Glasser's Old Books bottle contains notes of myrrh, frankincense and elemi, as well as amber, vetivert and cedar. A heady blend for the creative type on your list. Old Books Eau de Parfum, £95 through www.theperfumersstory.com.
CHECK MATE Meant to simulate the smell of an English garden after the rain, Burberry's namesake eau has notes of geranium, freesia, patchouli and two types of roses. It's bottled for the holidays in a formula containing festive golden flakes. $138 at Burberry stores, Hudson's Bay and online at Sephora (www.sephora.com).
