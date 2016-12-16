-
STYLE GUIDES GHD's salon-worthy set features its Platinum wand, which straightens, curls and waves hair (its tri-zone technology uses sensors to maintain a consistent styling temperature), and a dryer with an ionic generator for air and temperature control. Dry & Style Set, $520 at Saks Fifth Avenue (www.saksfifthavenue.com).
STRAND UP Any modern-day Rapunzel would relish using Aquis's super absorbent towel to take up their tresses. It's made with soft Aquitex fabric for minimal friction against hair, which means less damage as it dries bountiful locks. Lisse Luxe Essential Long Hair Towel, $42 at Hudson's Bay (www.thebay.com).
REVIVAL SHOW Featuring a mask, shampoo and balm infused with rare prickly pear oil (a moisturizing ingredient from a cactus), this set from celebrity hairstylist Christophe Robin helps hair of all types get its groove back. Regenerating Mask Kit, $89 through www.sephora.com.
ON LOCKS Oribe's line of luxe products includes this made-in-Italy round boar bristle brush, which features a hair-separating section tucked into the handle. The handle is made from European beech wood carved for an ergonomic feel. Medium Round Bristle Brush, $204 at Holt Renfrew (www.holtrenfrew.com).
