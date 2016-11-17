Highland fling
Mad for plaid? Both fall 2016 and resort 2017 collections have you covered if you’re craving a festive treat for the holidays. The hardy pattern comes in an array of luxurious fabrics, such as Markus Lupfer’s relaxed-yet-refined silk jogging pants and Chanel’s signature tweed purse. Christopher Kane’s resort show featured a mix of windowpaned looks in quirky colour combos; MSGM’s cheery wool-blend dress achieves a similar effect thanks to a splash of orange and an asymmetrical ruffle detail. Not just reserved for cooler weather, MM6 Maison Margiela’s shorts and The Great’s cotton top will help outfits pop into spring. While plaids work easiest worn with solid-hued pieces, mixing varying proportions of the pattern takes tartans from traditional to modern. Check, please!