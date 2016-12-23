Last-minute gift ideas for the holiday season

The Globe Books gift guide

Globe and Mail Books Editor Mark Medley has a few suggestions when it comes to the perfect gift for the readers in your life.

A holiday gift guide for the seasoned traveller on your list

If someone in your life travels often, your best bet is to make those journeys less of a hassle.

A holiday gift guide for nutrition lovers

From a salad-dressing kit to an ecofriendly water bottle there are simple and affordable ways to get the right gift.

Holiday gift ideas for the foodie in your family

If you’ve been too busy feasting over the festive season, here are gifts that any foodie will savour.

Good cheer for the cheers crowd: Wine and spirit gifts for the holidays

From an artful Armagnac to a sleek shaker, there is still time to find thoughtful drink-related gifts, wine and spirits columnist Beppi Crosariol writes.

A last-minute guide for made-in-Toronto gifts

Whatever the reason for not completing your Christmas shopping yet, let this guide do the thinking to help you find original, city-made gifts for everyone on your list.





Words to live by: 20 inspiring style books that will make the perfect gift

From coffee-table toppers to books on design and fashion, the Globe Style team has gathered works that will add something to any library.

18 gift ideas that give back to charity



An exchange of presents can accomplish more than maintaining the holiday tradition of giving and receiving. Odessa Paloma Parker shops for the season’s best gifts, which are equal parts charitable and chic.





