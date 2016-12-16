-
SWEPT AWAY Lancôme's limited-edition set comes with five brushes for foundation, powder, concealer and eye shadow application, plus a blending brush for more natural applications and an angled brush for a layered approach. Its travel case also allows for glamour on the go. Pro Secrets Brush Set, $91 at Nordstrom (www.nordstrom.com).
EYE SEE The smokey eye effect is simplified with this Laura Mercier duo, packaged specially for the holidays. It comes with the brand's Extra Lash Sculpting Mascara and Kajal D'Orient Eyeliner; steady hand not included. Smoke & Mirrors Set, $38 at Holt Renfrew (www.holtrenfrew.com).
BEAUTY BOUNTY After launching in Canada last year, Beautycounter's host of cosmetics – touted for their "clean" ingredients – have become a favourite of makeup artists and fans alike. This palette of warm-toned shades for eyes and cheeks is a selection of the brand's most popular hues. Winter Warmth Palette, $75 (U.S.) through www.beautycounter.com.
COAT COUTURE Chanel's new limited-edition nail polish is a luxe, long-wear formula that's a sophisticated take on the metallic manicure trend. Thanks to its vibrant shine with the faintest hint of sparkle, even the daintiest digits will stand out. $32 at Chanel beauty counters (www.chanel.com).
