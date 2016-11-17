WINTER WONDERLAND
Statement opera coats are supplanting cocktail dresses for making the seasonal-party rounds.
Renata Kevah
HOLIDAY DRAMA
While outerwear normally plays a supporting role, evening coats have adopted extravagant character that’s earning them star status.
PATTERN PLAY
Amanda Wakeley’s Bedouin-inspired metallic coat has a radiant shimmer. Play up the shine with a pair of outsized costume drop earrings in crystal and pearls.
GET CRACKING
A whimsical mix of textures make Delpozo’s luxurious jacquard coat a joyful holiday statement piece, especially when paired with the Spanish brand’s decadent sequinned winkle-pickers.
TEXTURE MESSAGE
Smythe puts a bold spin on a demure silhouette with a trim lab coat that takes centre stage thanks to its multi-coloured print. Donald J. Pliner’s plum-hued Mary Janes ground the look.
RUFFLED UP
Fine Italian-milled fabric is tweaked in Comrags’s signature quirky style, by way of a gathered detail.
NEW HEIGHTS
With a silhouette reminiscent of Paul Poiret’s cocoon coats of the early 20th century, Zero + Maria Cornejo’s elegant style features cropped sleeves, perfect for showing off a pair of sheer opera gloves and a few crystal cuffs.
DISHEVELLED BEAUTY
Simone Rocha gave her moody collection – and its coordinating heels – an heirloom look with distressed hems on tattered tweeds.
FRINGE FACTOR
A minimal topper by Toga Pulla is elevated with fringe at the neckline, wrists and hem, which look even more whimsical paired with Paul Andrew’s suede lace-up flats in a merry cherry red.
Makeup & hair by Sabrina Rinaldi for P1M.ca/M.A.C Cosmetics/Oribe. Makeup & hair assistant, Caroline Levin for P1M.ca. Model: Hanna Park at Elmer Olsen Model Management. Photographed at The Gretchen Ross Production Centre for The National Ballet of Canada, featuring sets and designs by Santo Loquasto created for The Nutcracker, onstage Dec. 10 to 31. For more information and tickets, visit www.national.ballet.ca.