WINTER WONDERLAND



Statement opera coats are supplanting cocktail dresses for making the seasonal-party rounds.

Sies marjan coat, $4,925 at The room at hudson’s bay ( www.thebay.com). miu miu shoes, $675 at nordstrom (www.nordstrom.com). vintage cuff and earrings, price on request through www.caroletanenbaum.com. gloves, $14 at gadabout vintage. Worn throughout: tights, $85, body suit, $280 at Wolford (www.wolford.com). Renata Kevah

HOLIDAY DRAMA

While outerwear normally plays a supporting role, evening coats have adopted extravagant character that’s earning them star status.





Coat, £3,950 through www.anyahindmarch.com. Alexis Bittar bracelet, $365 at Holt Renfrew (www.holtrenfrew.com). Vintage earrings and cuff, price on request through www.caroletanenbaum.com. Miu Miu shoes, $790 at Nordstrom (www.nordstrom.com). Gloves, $30 at Gadabout Vintage (www.gadaboutvintage.com). Renata Kevah

PATTERN PLAY

Amanda Wakeley’s Bedouin-inspired metallic coat has a radiant shimmer. Play up the shine with a pair of outsized costume drop earrings in crystal and pearls.

Coat, £895 through www.amandawakeley.com. Vintage earrings, price on request through www.caroletenenbaum.com. Renata Kevah

GET CRACKING

A whimsical mix of textures make Delpozo’s luxurious jacquard coat a joyful holiday statement piece, especially when paired with the Spanish brand’s decadent sequinned winkle-pickers.

Delpozo coat, $2,850 (U.S.), shoes, $800 (U.S.) through www.delpozo.com. Simone Rocha earrings, $655 at Nordstrom (www.nordstrom.com). Alexis Bittar bangles, $305 each at Holt Renfrew (www.holtrenfrew.com). Vintage gloves, $8 at Gadabout (www.gadaboutvintage.com). Renata Kevah

TEXTURE MESSAGE

Smythe puts a bold spin on a demure silhouette with a trim lab coat that takes centre stage thanks to its multi-coloured print. Donald J. Pliner’s plum-hued Mary Janes ground the look.

Smythe coat, $1,100 at TNT Women ( www.tntfashion.ca). Donald J. Pliner shoes, $275 at Nordstrom. Alexis Bittar cuffs, $305 each, earrings, $245 at Holt Renfrew. Gloves, $18 at Gadabout. Renata Kevah

RUFFLED UP

Fine Italian-milled fabric is tweaked in Comrags’s signature quirky style, by way of a gathered detail.

Coat, $850 at Comrags ( www.comrags.com). Rebekah Price earrings, $125 through www.rebekahprice.com. Renata Kevah

NEW HEIGHTS

With a silhouette reminiscent of Paul Poiret’s cocoon coats of the early 20th century, Zero + Maria Cornejo’s elegant style features cropped sleeves, perfect for showing off a pair of sheer opera gloves and a few crystal cuffs.

Zero + Maria Cornejo coat, $2,376, Manolo Blahnik shoes, $1,155 at Nordstrom. Vintage earrings and bangles, price on request through www.caroletanenbaum.com. Gloves, $30 at Gadabout Vintage. Renata Kevah

DISHEVELLED BEAUTY

Simone Rocha gave her moody collection – and its coordinating heels – an heirloom look with distressed hems on tattered tweeds.

Simone Rocha coat, $3,495, shoes, $975 at The Room at Hudson’s Bay ( www.thebay.com). Earrings, $195, cuff, $635 through www.rebekahprice.com. Vintage bracelet, price on request through www.caroletenenbaum.com. Gloves, $15 at Gadabout Vintage. Renata Kevah

FRINGE FACTOR

A minimal topper by Toga Pulla is elevated with fringe at the neckline, wrists and hem, which look even more whimsical paired with Paul Andrew’s suede lace-up flats in a merry cherry red.

Toga Pulla Toga Archives coat, $1,375 at Nordstrom. Paul Andrew shoes, $695 (U.S.) through www.paulandrew.com. Vintage bracelets, price upon request through www.caroletenebaum.com. Dannijo earrings, $445 at Holt Renfrew. Vintage gloves, $18 at Gadabout Vintage Renata Kevah

Makeup & hair by Sabrina Rinaldi for P1M.ca/M.A.C Cosmetics/Oribe. Makeup & hair assistant, Caroline Levin for P1M.ca. Model: Hanna Park at Elmer Olsen Model Management. Photographed at The Gretchen Ross Production Centre for The National Ballet of Canada, featuring sets and designs by Santo Loquasto created for The Nutcracker, onstage Dec. 10 to 31. For more information and tickets, visit www.national.ballet.ca.