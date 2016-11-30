The most ubiquitous online meme of 2016 – with the potential exceptions of Harambe, the Cincinnati Zoo’s martyred gorilla, or Pepe, the cartoon frog who became an unlikely icon of white nationalist hate groups – was Toronto’s very own Drake. The image of Drake perched all casual-like with his legs dangling off the edge of the CN Tower on the cover of his new album Views was endlessly recycled. Soon Drake was sitting everywhere: on top of the Death Star, on the iconic neon sign from the Seinfeld diner, even on the crown of Beyonce’s head. So, capping off 2016 by dangling a miniaturized Drizzy from your Christmas tree feels, somehow, appropriate.

At Toronto’s Drake General Store (no relation), a Christmas ornament resembling the city’s favourite big-name rapper has proven to be a hot holiday item. A simple, almost minimalist, wooden peg painted to look like Drake, with the word “WOES” scrawled in white on the back of a cherry-red jacket (a nod to the artist’s Hotline Bling video) joins the General Store’s line of pop-culture holiday decorations: ornaments inspired by David Bowie and Bjork, beaded decorations styled after the crystal ball and 100 emojis, macaron and slider baubles.

Drake Hanukkah Card from WakaFlockaLuke on Etsy, $6.01 Luke Richards

“The ornaments appeal to people who are looking for a bit of nostalgia,” says Joyce Lo, director and buyer for the Drake General Store. “Items from childhood, influences from life, things that give you a happy feeling. That’s what the holidays are supposed to be.”

Beyond the warm, fuzzy buzz of nostalgia, the Drake’s line of custom ornaments also speak to a growing trend: celebrating Christmas (or other winter-season holidays) without the baggage of religion. Maybe it’s ammunition arming those traditionalists who argue there’s a war on Christmas. Or maybe it’s a case of young people finding ways to embrace holiday-season traditions without all that pesky spiritual stuff getting in the way – goodbye tree-topping Star of Bethlehem, hello hand-painted David Bowie doll in Starman makeup.

Hand-painted David Bowie doll in Starman makeup, available at the Drake General Store. Michael Stuckless

Take the Modern Nativity Set, which has been making headlines recently. Also known as the Millennial or Hipster Nativity Set, the $129.99 (U.S.) diorama imagines a contemporary update on the birth of the Christ Child. Joseph snaps a selfie with his new stepson and the Virgin Mary, who puckers up and flashes a peace sign. On the edges of the manger, the Three Wise Men arrive on Segway scooters, bearing gifts in Amazon boxes, while a shepherd absorbed by his iPad ignores his cattle (labelled 100-per-cent-organic and supping out of a gluten-free feed trough).

Taken together, it may seem eye-rollingly lame, the handiwork of an out-of-touch uncle crowing, “Look at those hipsters with their iPhones and superfluous suspenders and frappa-lappa-crappa-whatevers!”

The Modern Nativity Set is a contemporary update of the birth of the Christ-child. Modern Nativity

But it’s also proved wildly popular, sparking polarizing reactions. “We get people who love it, who think it’s really creative,” says Casey Wright, who co-founded the Modern Nativity project after a night of drinking and joking with friends. “And then we get people who really hate it and think we should go to hell for making it. There’s almost nothing in between.”

Hard-line Christians howling “blasphemy!” may seem inevitable – the Modern Nativity Set is, however cheekily, still technically depicting the birth of the Messiah. Less predictable is the product’s warm reception among the very demographic it seems to be poking fun at. As Wright puts it, “If we’re making fun of anyone, we’re making fun of our generation. We’re the me-me-me generation. So it doesn’t matter if you’re making fun of us, as long as you’re talking about us.”

Miniature Christmas Nativity Scene Made with Lego Bricks from TheBrickSchiller on Etsy, CA$49.74 John Hassett

Pushing parody to the point of nastiness, the Modern Nativity Set isn’t so much secular as it is self-loathing. It’s as if it’s not only mocking the alleged narcissism and vacuity of the “me-me-me generation,” but also mocking the idea of mocking it.

In this way, it’s an ideal piece of hot holiday decor for a demographic that’s as acutely self-aware as it is desperately self-chastising. And in a weird way, this pushes it right back to the religious roots of the nativity. After all, what’s more Christian than a little good ole fashioned self-flagellation?

Atheist Advent Calendar and 24 Days of Sex & Seduction Advent Calendar from StrangeSociety on Etsy, $18.60 each. StrangeSociety

While some designers are leaning toward secular decorations, others are trying to find a balance between faith and irreverence. Lisa Pierce, for example, sells menorahs shaped like dinosaurs online via Etsy. She got the idea a few years ago when a friend converted to Judaism. Pierce found a dinosaur toy in the dollar bin at a local store, and got the idea of turning it into a menorah. And so, the Menorasaurus Rex was born.

Far from seeing the design as sacrilegious, Pierce squares it with her Jewish faith. “These menorahs may not appeal to everyone,” she explains, “and that’s okay. In the rich tradition of Jewish argument, I’m sure we could find strong and differing opinions on what is considered okay and not okay for just about any Jewish ritual.”

Hipster Santa Christmas Mug by Spanish artist Juan Tobias, available from AndreaEmporium on Etsy. AndreaEmporium

Whether someone uses the Menorasaurus Rex – or any of her other designs, like the lobster menorah, or the hippopotamus menorah – sincerely or sarcastically doesn’t seem to bother her. Crafters, it seems, can’t be choosers.

Some may lament the waning of more traditional Christmas decor.

Menoctopus, an octopus-shaped menorah, available from undercurrentdesign on Etsy, $62.17 Pamela Parker

But even those old-fangled images of holiday cheer – the tinsel and toy soldiers, the holly-and-popcorn garlands – are beholden to their own kind of nostalgia, practically dripping in syrupy, Rockwellian kitsch. The proliferation of cheeky, pop-culture inspired decorations only speaks to that ethos that defines the Christmas holidays more than the birth of Jesus, more than the warm, fuzzy feeling of sipping mulled wine with friends and family: commerce.

There’s plenty of money to be made in this stuff (see the Modern Nativity set’s whopping price tag), and plenty of crafty designers hoping to get in on the action.

Dr. Dredel Greeting Card from sillyreggie on Etsy, $5.53. Reggie M.

Even Toronto’s self-proclaimed 6ix Dad Norm Kelly, who is kind of like Drake if Drake were a 75-year-old city councillor with an incredibly cheesy Twitter account, is selling Christmas balls emblazoned with his own image.

What’s even more improbable? As of this writing, they’re sold out.