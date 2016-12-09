VANCOUVER: Got Craft?

Held twice annually since 2007, Vancouver’s largest indie craft fair is

celebrating its 20th edition with custom-made swag bags for the first 50 guests. Among the 87 vendor booths, you’ll find a wide assortment of products and price points, from cheeky $2 buttons to $300 industrial-style lamps. In addition to shopping, you can join a woodcraft workshop, feast on food-cart fare and enjoy a steaming cup of Squamish-based Counterpart Coffee brew.

Dec. 10 and 11 at The Pipe Shop Building (115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver). Admission, $3. For more information, visit www.gotcraft.com.

CALGARY: Festival of Crafts

Hurry over to find handmade apparel, jewellery, natural body care, decor items and gourmet treats (think locally sourced birch syrup, Canada Sweet Shop candies and gluten-free seasoning rubs from Metropolitan Chef) courtesy of more than 250 artisans from across the country. Each entry ticket includes the chance to enter several prize draws, along with the opportunity to discover fresh talent. The festival now offers 10 budding craftspeople a platform to promote their wares through its Emerging Artists program.

On now until Dec. 11 at BMO Centre (20 Round Up Way SE). Admission, $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and teens aged 13 to 17, free for children 12 and under. For more information, visit www.festivalofcrafts.ca.

TORONTO: Vendor Queens

For a slightly different experience, check out Vendor Queens’ takeover of Elephant in the Attic, a gallery-cum-marketplace located on Toronto’s Dundas Street West. The month-long pop-up features the work of 15 local artists, who will appear on site Dec. 11 and 18 to greet shoppers and discuss their work. Original items on offer include handmade greeting cards, upcycled teacup candles, vintage pottery plants, framed art, jewellery, scarves, sculptures and home decor.

On now until Dec. 27 at Elephant in the Attic (1596 Dundas St. W.). For more information, visit www.vendorqueens.com.

OTTAWA: Originals Ottawa

Now in its 43rd year, this juried marketplace takes “shop local” to the next level by ensuring all 180 exhibitors make their own goods by hand in Canada. Clothing, accessories, pottery, ceramics, glassware, fine art, food and toys are among the gift options up for grabs, while daily giveaways, two-for-one ticket offers and a gingerbread village help sweeten the deal.

On now until Dec. 18 at EY Centre, Hall 3 (99 Uplands Dr.). Admission, $7, free for youths aged 17 and under. For more information, visit www.originalsshow.ca.

MONTREAL: Puces Pop

Look no further than Quebec’s coolest craft fair to find a wide selection of made-in-Montreal goods. Taking place over two weekends this season, the winter edition of this thrice-yearly event gathers 100-plus participants from across La Belle Province selling everything from unisex streetwear and letterpress posters to hand-woven stationery and small-batch hot sauce.

Dec. 9 to 11 and Dec. 16 to 18 at Église Saint-Denis (5075 Rivard St.). Free admission. For more information, visit www.popmontreal.com.

Report Typo/Error