Monica Feudi
Tight club
Jewellery’s strong grip on statement-piece status continues with chokers and collars qualifying for autumn’s “accessory of the season” title. A flash of metal keeps the look fresh (see Prada’s over-the-top keychain necklace). Jenny Bird’s geometric style is sophisticated and slightly edgy, while Dannijo pushes the brash factor; its Dominica choker is a circle of silver-plated brass that’s pierced with a chain-link pendant. Eddie Borgo and Lanvin go for gold, mixing textural components to ultra-modern effect. And Toronto-based brand Biko tones down the toughness with a delicate swath of chain fringe. Punk never looked so pretty.