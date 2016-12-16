-
SHEAR GENIUS Make morning routines a less harried experience with The Art of Shaving's technology-driven razor, which has a unique built-in light that identifies spots that might otherwise be missed, and a micro pulse movement for a gentler glide. Chrome Collection Power Razor, $92 at Hudson's Bay (www.thebay.com).
SONIC BOOM Clinique's Swiss-engineered cleansing tool is made to treat tougher complexions, removing oil and impurities with a brush that has two antimicrobial bristle types: gentle for cheeks and firm for the T-zone. Clinique for Men Sonic System Deep Cleansing Brush with charger, $111 at Beauty Boutique (www.beautyboutique.ca).
C CLEARLY Winter skin has met its match. Crafted in New York, King's Crown's vitamin C-enriched moisturizer is a low-shine, non-greasy formulation that absorbs quickly. It's also free of parabens and has an invigorating but light citrus scent. $39 (U.S.) through www.kingscrown1774.com.
GROOM PARTY The vitamin-rich power of Maca root enhances this Body Shop set of shaving cream and a post-shave salve. Plus, it comes with a shaving brush made with synthetic bristles and Community Trade birch wood. Modern Gents Maca Root Shaving Kit, $40 at The Body Shop (www.thebodyshop.ca).
