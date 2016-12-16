-
HEAVENLY HAUL Containing a range of L'Occitane's Immortelle Divine products including an eye treatment and body lotion, this luscious set also has do-gooder intentions; a portion of the proceeds goes toward the Dress for Success program, which outfits women in need for job interviews. $195 at L'Occitane boutiques (ca.loccitane.com).
-
SEEDY BUSINESS Toronto brand Province Apothecary's new suitable-for-all-skin-types plant-based offering is a blend of oils including organic argan kernel, which has plant sterolins that help the body improve its ability to retain moisture, black cumin seed and avocado. $28 through www.provinceapothecary.ca.
-
CLEAN SHEETS No #selfcareSunday would be complete without this limited-edition pack of Dr. Jart's sheet masks that offer a host of treatments from hydration to brightening. The sheets contain ingredients that detoxify (activated charcoal), reduce redness (tea tree extract) and calm acne (cactus extract). Masking All The Way set, $46 exclusively at Sephora (www.sephora.com).
-
GO TIME Gym rats and seasoned travellers alike will adore this Consonant Skincare all-natural compact kit that includes a cleanser, creams, sunscreen and lip conditioner. Sizes are all Transport Canada and FAA approved, and formulas come in three types of scents. Gym & Travel Deluxe Set, $149 through www.consonantskincare.com.
Next story
{{published_at}}