Try your hand at this rendition of Newfoundland’s famous molasses tart for a showstopper of a finish to your New Year’s Eve meal. (Danielle Matar/The Globe and Mail)
A New Year’s Eve menu that will impress your guests Add to ...

Lucy Waverman

Special to The Globe and Mail

On New Year’s Eve, my husband and I like to have dinner with good friends at someone’s home. Each year, one person makes the main and the rest of us contribute something small, maybe paté or chocolates. My dinner for this year is simple, flavourful and easy, with only the lamb to cook at the last minute. Dessert is an homage to Newfoundland, where molasses jam tarts are a fixture. The lattice top is much easier to create than it seems, with plenty of helpful video demonstrations online.

Jerusalem artichoke soup

Spiced rack of lamb with balsamic jus

Braised vegetables

Molasses jam tarts

