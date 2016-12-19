Scrambling for a last-minute gift can really gum up the works during these festive, harried times. Every year, it invariably happens, bringing merrymaking to a Scrooge-like halt. To the rescue, my go-to gift: a bourbon-kissed honey caramel sauce that takes about 15 minutes and a collection of pantry staples to make.

Among the recipe’s virtues is its immense adaptability. If all your bourbon is destined for eggnog, the sauce can be made with whisky or rum; if your beneficiary doesn’t do booze, leave it out and double the vanilla-bean paste.

If I know the recipient enjoys a balance of salt in their sweets, both the bourbon and vanilla bean bow out to make room for one or two teaspoons of toasted white miso stirred into the hot cream. (To follow my lead, smear shiro miso against the surface of a small saucepan. Cook over medium heat, scraping and smearing the miso all the while, until aromatic and slightly thickened. Add cream, a splash at a time, until combined.)

The caramel is, as you’d expect, heaven on ice cream and can also dress up the plainest of pound cakes. A dollop added to hot chocolate or coffee is welcome, as is a bit sandwiched between gingerbread cookies.

If time is on my side, I use the sauce to ribbon what has long been my holiday showstopper – homemade marshmallows. Cut large and treated like a stand-alone confection rather than a minor garnish, marshmallows are a bit of holiday magic. They are springy, with a tender fluff at their centres, and a sweetness that is soothing rather than headache-inducing. They melt lusciously, too.

For years I’ve accepted praise for them while hiding a wicked secret: marshmallows are shockingly easy to make. And as it takes as much wherewithal to make a large batch as it does a small, you can knock up enough for a crowd without a fuss.

A slightly thicker caramel sauce is best for layering in between marshmallows. I lay a base of plain marshmallow down first, then ripple the caramel into the rest carefully, without digging too deeply into the bowl. Maintaining a border of unmarred candy around the caramel makes slicing easier.

Marshmallows can be made with a base of egg whites, corn syrup or liquid glucose. Corn syrup – the old-fashioned kind that’s been used for ages in candy making – means no leftover yolks and no fear of under or overcooking the whites.

Caramel

1/2 cup heavy cream1 cup granulated sugar1/2 cup honey1/4 cup water2 tsp bourbon1 1/2 tsp vanilla bean paste1/2 tsp medium-grain kosher salt

Marshmallows

1 1/2 cups icing sugar3/4 cup cornstarchButter or non-stick spray for greasing6 (0.25-oz) packages unflavored gelatin1 1/2 cups cold water, divided 4 cups granulated sugar 1 1/3 cups white corn syrup 1 tsp vanilla-bean paste or 2 tsp vanilla extract 1/2 tsp medium-grain kosher salt

Method