Long-term fans of ricotta, the soft, creamy Italian cheese, know that it has always been widely used. It’s just that, most often, it was hidden away inside of manicotti, cannoli or a squash blossom. Sometimes, it was even disguised as cheesecake.

Ricotta’s days as a supporting cast member, though, are over. Now, it’s front and centre, served straight up and undisguised, often as early as the first course.

Some trace the current ricotta-fest back to Sqirl, the Los Angeles preserve-company-turned-restaurant that put ricotta-and-jam-topped toast on the culinary map. This probably dovetailed with the trending of the three Bs – burrata, bocconcini and bufala mozzarella – in salads and appetizers.

Ricotta is the next logical step in this creamy cheese-fest, especially since it’s both economical and versatile, pairing just as well with sweet accents as with savoury ones.

In restaurants across Canada, ricotta is being used as a main course, often in the form of gnudi (a lightly cooked ricotta pasta), as well as in salads, in desserts and, most commonly, as a crostini topper.

That’s how chef Tyson Liebrecht serves it at Angolino, his small, rustic Italian restaurant in Toronto’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood. When it opened a year ago, he originally made ricotta from scratch, but as the crostini dish grew in popularity, he couldn’t keep up with demand.

Liebrecht now sources fresh ricotta from International Cheese (67 Mulock Ave., near the Stockyards). If you can’t make it there, make sure that whatever you get is made from full-fat milk (or head to The Globe archives for a recipe to make your own).

For crostini, ricotta is often “whipped” in almost the same way as cream and seasoned with salt, olive oil and a splash of lemon juice. This transforms the cheese into a light, fluffy topping that can be served plain or further seasoned with herbs, mushrooms, nuts, fruit or, well, pretty much anything that goes with cheese – which is pretty much everything.

Angolino’s Ricotta Crostini

Ricotta Salt Roasted garlic Crostini Chives Pine nuts Honey Olive oil

Method