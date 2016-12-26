If making ahead of time, roast the carrots and cauliflower and blanch the beans and keep in the refrigerator until ready to braise.

Preheat oven to 425 F. Slice carrots on the diagonal into 1-inch pieces. Remove florets from cauliflower stem and break into smallish pieces. Toss with vegetable oil and season with salt and pepper. Place on parchment-lined baking sheet and roast for 15 minutes or until crisp tender, tossing once.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add beans and boil for 2 minutes or until crisp tender. Drain and refresh with cold water until cold.

Transfer carrots, cauliflower and beans to a large pot and toss together. Place over medium heat, cover pot with 1 tbsp butter (reserving remainder) and cook for 4 to 5 minutes or until hot.

Combine butter, lime juice, vinegar, garlic and lime zest. Drizzle over vegetables and toss to coat. Cover and cook another 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in spinach, cover and cook 2 more minutes or until spinach is wilted. Season with salt and pepper and stir in mint. Serve alongside or underneath the lamb.