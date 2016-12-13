Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

This unusual cranberry sauce has a cherry taste that works wonderfully with all poultry. (AnnaIleysh/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Lucy Waverman and Emma Waverman

Special to The Globe and Mail

This unusual cranberry sauce has a cherry taste that works wonderfully with all poultry. It keeps three weeks in the refrigerator.

  • Servings: Makes 1 1/2 cups sauce

Cranberry pomegranate sauce

1 cup pomegranate juice

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 cups cranberries

Method

Place pomegranate juice and sugar in a pot over high heat. Bring to a boil and boil for 2 minutes. Add cranberries, reduce heat to medium-low and cook until cranberries pop, about 8 to 10 minutes. Cool and refrigerate.

 

