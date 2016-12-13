Buy the best fresh turkey you can afford. Lucy’s top choice is a free-range organic bird, followed by a naturally raised local turkey, a kosher turkey (which is already brined) or at least a fresh, air-chilled bird. All are better tasting and easier to handle than frozen birds.

Have the butcher remove the turkey’s backbone and crack the breast bone so the bird will lie flat. If you’ve bought a frozen turkey and have to do this yourself, cut along both sides of the backbone with kitchen shears, turn the turkey over and, with a sharp knife, whack the breast bone so it cracks. Lucy does not recommend flattening a turkey that weighs more than 16 pounds.

Seasoned butter under the skin adds flavour. Use any herbs you like – these are just a guide.

----------

Turkey tips

SIZE OF BIRD

Check the size of the bird to make sure it will fit in your oven. Generally, 14-pound (seven-kilogram) birds fit in all ovens, but really big turkeys need bigger ovens.

STORAGE

Unwrap paper and plastic from turkey. Place on a baking sheet, cover with a clean tea towel and set in the refrigerator for up to two days.

ROASTING

For a flattened turkey, you need a large baking sheet or a large foil pan. We have used one baking sheet with another partway underneath when the turkey has been too big.

RESTING

Let the bird rest on a carving board for 15 to 20 minutes to let the juices retract. The bird will be easier to carve.

CARVING

Find the joints for the leg and thigh and remove them whole on each side. Cut down through bones to divide thigh and leg. Remove wing bones. Carve the breasts in long thin slices. Place everything on a platter.

SERVING

Decorate the platter with fresh herbs, cranberries or other edible ingredients you have on hand. Frisée looks pretty, as does arugula.

Seasoned butter

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened 2 tbsp chopped chives 1 tbsp chopped fresh tarragon or 1 1/2 tsp dried 1 tbsp chopped parsley 2 tsp chopped garlic Salt and freshly ground pepper 1 turkey (12 lbs, or 6 kg)

Gravy

3 tbsp turkey drippings 3 tbsp flour 3 cups chicken or turkey stock 1 tbsp soy sauce 1 tbsp redcurrant jelly 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar Salt and freshly ground pepper

Method