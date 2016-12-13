Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

These garlic green beans offer a little crunch with all the other holiday side dishes. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Lucy and Emma Waverman

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A little crunch with all the other sides. Make ahead and reheat when needed.

  • Servings: 8

Garlic green beans

1 lb (500 g) green beans, topped and tailed

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp chopped garlic

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1 tbsp lemon juice

Method

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add beans and boil for 3 to 4 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain and cool under cold water.

Heat olive oil in a skillet on medium heat. Add garlic and sauté for 30 seconds. Add beans and sauté until flavoured with garlic. Season with salt and pepper. If serving right away, heat until green beans are hot. If making ahead, just warm through then reheat in pan or microwave when needed. Add lemon juice just before serving.

 

