Jerusalem artichokes taste slightly like artichokes but are actually members of the sunflower family. To highlight their nutty flavour, I add kohlrabi, which helps thicken the soup, and top it with hazelnut pesto. Use veggie chips for garnish if desired.
Jerusalem Artichoke Soup
2 tsp olive oil
1/2 cup chopped onions
Salt
1 lb (500 g) Jerusalem artichokes, scrubbed but not peeled, chopped
1 medium kohlrabi, peeled and chopped
4 cups chicken stock
Jerusalem Artichoke Chips
1 tbsp olive oil
1 Jerusalem artichoke, very thinly sliced
Salt and freshly ground pepper
Hazelnut Arugula Pesto
1 cup packed arugula
2 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese
2 tbsp chopped hazelnuts
1/4 tsp finely grated garlic
5 tbsp olive oil
Salt and freshly ground pepper
Garnish
Pinch of espelette or other hot pepper
Method
Heat oil in a medium pot over medium heat. Add onions and a pinch of salt and sauté until translucent, about 2 minutes. Add Jerusalem artichokes and kohlrabi and sauté until translucent around the edges, about 5 minutes. Add stock and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to a simmer and cook until vegetables are very tender, about 25 to 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 400 F to make the chips. Brush a baking sheet with olive oil. Lay sliced Jerusalem artichokes in a single layer on the sheet. Season with salt and pepper. Bake until golden and dried, about 3 minutes. Immediately remove from pan and cool. They will crisp up.
For pesto, pulse arugula, Parmesan, hazelnuts and garlic in a mini chopper or food processor until finely chopped. Add oil and pulse to combine. Season with salt and pepper. Reserve.
Puree soup in a blender or with an immersion blender until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Divide soup between serving bowls. Drizzle with pesto and garnish with a sprinkle of espelette pepper. Top with Jerusalem artichoke chips.