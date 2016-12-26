Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Lucy Waverman

Special to The Globe and Mail

Jerusalem artichokes taste slightly like artichokes but are actually members of the sunflower family. To highlight their nutty flavour, I add kohlrabi, which helps thicken the soup, and top it with hazelnut pesto. Use veggie chips for garnish if desired.

  • Servings: 6

Jerusalem Artichoke Soup

2 tsp olive oil

1/2 cup chopped onions

Salt

1 lb (500 g) Jerusalem artichokes, scrubbed but not peeled, chopped

1 medium kohlrabi, peeled and chopped

4 cups chicken stock

Jerusalem Artichoke Chips

1 tbsp olive oil

1 Jerusalem artichoke, very thinly sliced

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Hazelnut Arugula Pesto

1 cup packed arugula

2 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese

2 tbsp chopped hazelnuts

1/4 tsp finely grated garlic

5 tbsp olive oil

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Garnish

Pinch of espelette or other hot pepper

Method

Heat oil in a medium pot over medium heat. Add onions and a pinch of salt and sauté until translucent, about 2 minutes. Add Jerusalem artichokes and kohlrabi and sauté until translucent around the edges, about 5 minutes. Add stock and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to a simmer and cook until vegetables are very tender, about 25 to 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 400 F to make the chips. Brush a baking sheet with olive oil. Lay sliced Jerusalem artichokes in a single layer on the sheet. Season with salt and pepper. Bake until golden and dried, about 3 minutes. Immediately remove from pan and cool. They will crisp up.

For pesto, pulse arugula, Parmesan, hazelnuts and garlic in a mini chopper or food processor until finely chopped. Add oil and pulse to combine. Season with salt and pepper. Reserve.

Puree soup in a blender or with an immersion blender until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Divide soup between serving bowls. Drizzle with pesto and garnish with a sprinkle of espelette pepper. Top with Jerusalem artichoke chips.

 

