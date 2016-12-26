Jerusalem artichokes taste slightly like artichokes but are actually members of the sunflower family. To highlight their nutty flavour, I add kohlrabi, which helps thicken the soup, and top it with hazelnut pesto. Use veggie chips for garnish if desired.

Heat oil in a medium pot over medium heat. Add onions and a pinch of salt and sauté until translucent, about 2 minutes. Add Jerusalem artichokes and kohlrabi and sauté until translucent around the edges, about 5 minutes. Add stock and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to a simmer and cook until vegetables are very tender, about 25 to 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 400 F to make the chips. Brush a baking sheet with olive oil. Lay sliced Jerusalem artichokes in a single layer on the sheet. Season with salt and pepper. Bake until golden and dried, about 3 minutes. Immediately remove from pan and cool. They will crisp up.

For pesto, pulse arugula, Parmesan, hazelnuts and garlic in a mini chopper or food processor until finely chopped. Add oil and pulse to combine. Season with salt and pepper. Reserve.

Puree soup in a blender or with an immersion blender until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Divide soup between serving bowls. Drizzle with pesto and garnish with a sprinkle of espelette pepper. Top with Jerusalem artichoke chips.