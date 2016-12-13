Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
These excellent mashed potatoes can be made up to two days ahead of the big meal. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
These excellent mashed potatoes can be made up to two days ahead of the big meal. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Recipe: Make-ahead mashed potatoes Add to ...

Lucy Waverman and Emma Waverman

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

These excellent mashed potatoes can be made up to two days ahead of the big meal. One head of garlic yields between 2 tbsp and 1/4 cup of roasted garlic. Save the egg whites for the pavlova dessert.

Follow us on Twitter: @globeandmail

  • Servings: 8

Make-ahead mashed potatoes

3 lbs (1.5 kg) Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and quartered

1 cup deli-style cream cheese

4 egg yolks

1/4 cup butter, softened

2 tbsp mashed roasted garlic

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Method

Place potatoes in a saucepan with cold salted water to cover. Bring to a boil over high heat and boil for 10 to 15 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

Drain and return to pan over low heat to dry off.

Mash potatoes with a masher, put through a food mill or beat with an electric mixer until smooth.

Whisk together cream cheese and egg yolks in a separate bowl. Beat into potatoes. Beat in butter and roasted garlic. Season well with salt and pepper.

Pile into a buttered 11-by-7-inch gratin dish and let cool. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until needed.

To reheat, bake in a 350 F oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until heated through.

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular