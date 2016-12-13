These excellent mashed potatoes can be made up to two days ahead of the big meal. One head of garlic yields between 2 tbsp and 1/4 cup of roasted garlic. Save the egg whites for the pavlova dessert.

Place potatoes in a saucepan with cold salted water to cover. Bring to a boil over high heat and boil for 10 to 15 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

Drain and return to pan over low heat to dry off.

Mash potatoes with a masher, put through a food mill or beat with an electric mixer until smooth.

Whisk together cream cheese and egg yolks in a separate bowl. Beat into potatoes. Beat in butter and roasted garlic. Season well with salt and pepper.

Pile into a buttered 11-by-7-inch gratin dish and let cool. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until needed.

To reheat, bake in a 350 F oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until heated through.