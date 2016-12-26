This is the famous Newfoundland tart affectionately known as lassie tart. Assemble like linzer, rolling out the dough slightly thicker than you would for regular tart and pie doughs. Partridgeberries and jam are available online, but I made a credible filling by cooking together 1 cup red currant jelly with 3 cups cranberries and 1 cup water until the cranberries just popped, about 5 minutes over medium heat. Blueberry jam works well too.

Cream together butter, molasses and salt with an electric mixer until fluffy. Add tea, cinnamon, baking soda, cloves and ginger and mix until combined. The mixture will look split. Slowly mix in flour to form a smooth cookie dough. Take one-third of dough and form a disc. Use the remaining dough to form a larger disc. Wrap each disc with plastic wrap and chill 3 to 4 hours or until very firm.

Preheat oven to 350 F. Roll out the larger disc of dough on a floured board into a 14-inch round about 1/8-inch thick. Place in a 10-inch tart pan and gently press in corners. Fill with jam. Chill tart in refrigerator while you prepare the lattice top.

Roll out the remaining disc to a 10-inch round. It should be about 1/8-inch thick. Cut dough into 1-inch strips. Top the filled tart with the strips in a lattice pattern. Firmly press the ends of each strip into the tart shell, trimming away any excess. Refrigerate until firm and cool, about 30 minutes.

Bake until the jam is bubbling and the spices are fragrant, about 35 to 45 minutes.