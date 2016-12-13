Lucy’s first choice for roasted squash is always a drier variety such as buttercup, but Emma chooses butternut because she can buy it precut at the grocery store. If the pieces are very large, cut them so they are evenly sized (smaller pieces mean more crispy corners). The meaty taste of Brazil nuts is perfect with the squash.

Preheat oven to 425 F.

Combine olive oil, cinnamon and ginger. Place squash cubes in a bowl and toss with flavoured oil. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Bake squash for 15 minutes, tossing occasionally. Scatter over nuts and dates and bake another 8 to 10 minutes or until squash is cooked and nuts are toasted. If serving right away, scrape into a serving dish. If making ahead, reheat when needed in a 350 F oven for 10 minutes or until heated through. Combine red onion, melted butter and lime juice and toss with squash just before serving.