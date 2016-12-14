A fantastic recipe for rushed weeknight meals that can satisfy everyone and help clean out your crisper. It’s got protein, tons of veggies and is packed with flavour

-2 cups (dry) of penne or pasta of your choice

Without a food processor, you will need to finely dice all of the ingredients by hand, a process that definitely works but takes much longer—about 30 minutes total. The end result won’t be as smooth, but it will have a great rustic look.

This is a snap to make if you have a food processor. Add the basil leaves, cheese and about two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil to a food processor and blend very well for about one to two full minutes. Once it is fully blended, pour into a bowl and add enough olive oil to cover.

Place a pot of water on the stove on maximum heat until it boils.

Heat a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil in a large skillet-style pan over medium-high heat. Add diced chicken breast and cook, stirring pieces around until they are mostly cooked through (about 10 minutes).

Meanwhile, add the pasta to the boiling water, stirring every few minutes to make sure it doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pot.

Add onion, pepper, asparagus, sundried tomatoes to the pan and lower heat to medium. Stir until vegetables soften, about five minutes.

Check the pasta to see if it’s cooked. I like to sample a piece to see if it is still crunchy or if it’s been cooked all the way through. Once it is cooked to your preference, strain the water and place the cooked pasta in the pan with your vegetables and chicken. Add the spinach and stir until it wilts (about 30 seconds).

Add your own pesto or a full container of store bought pesto (100-200 ml, depending on your flavour preference). Stir to combine all ingredients.

To serve, top with a few small chunks of goat cheese.