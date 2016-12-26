This simple but full-flavoured dish can be made partly ahead of time. The sweetness of the lamb is complemented by the sweet-tart sauce. If you do not want to make the spice mix, buy a Middle Eastern one.

Combine all ingredients for spice mix.

Heat oil in skillet over high heat. Season racks with salt and pepper. Sear each side of racks for 3 minutes a side (6 minutes in total). Remove racks from heat and sprinkle with 2 tbsp spice mixture, reserving remainder for sauce. This can be done up to a day ahead. Bring lamb back to room temperature before baking.

To make sauce, combine balsamic vinegar and brown sugar and bring to a boil. As soon as it looks syrupy add red wine and remaining spice mixture. Boil again until sauce begins to thicken again. Add stock and simmer to reduce to about 1-1/2 cups. Taste for seasoning, adding lime zest if it needs a citrus note.

Preheat oven to 400 F. Place lamb racks in a roasting pan on a rack. Roast 25 minutes or until medium rare. Remove from oven and let rest for 5 minutes before carving into chops. Serve 3 to 4 chops per person drizzled with sauce.