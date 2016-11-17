Christmas Aspiring Santas master the trade at Calgary school Add to ...
Video: Aspiring Santas master the trade at Calgary school
Nov. 17 2016
The Calgary-based Santa School trains holiday hopefuls to become professional Santa Clauses and Mrs. Clauses. Some of the white-bearded students say they've been interested in becoming St. Nick since they were children.
