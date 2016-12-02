United States Researchers stage Christmas tree fire to promote holiday safety Add to ...
Video: Researchers stage Christmas tree fire to promote holiday safety
Dec. 02 2016
It only takes a minute for a Christmas tree to become a raging inferno. Researchers in Massachusetts set up a mock living room and recorded how quickly a fire on the tree could spread. They hope the video will promote holiday safety.
