In this Oct. 23, 2003, file photo, building architect Frank Gehry takes the pose of a symphony conductor as he arrives for a grand opening concert gala at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. (Kevork Djansezian/AP)
LOS ANGELES — The Associated Press

A massive archive containing papers, drawings and models of work by world-renowned architect Frank Gehry is getting a home in Los Angeles.

The Getty Research Institute says its acquired an archive covering more than 30 years of work by the LA-based Gehry, whose masterpieces include the Walt Disney Concert Hall in downtown LA and the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain.

The archive includes hundreds of thousands of sketches, models, photographs, slides, digital files and paperwork involving 283 projects Gehry designed between 1954 and 1988.

Gehry tells the Los Angeles Times that the work represents a lot of his heart and soul and he hopes it will inspire people.

