After stepping into Françoise Turner-Larcade’s downtown Toronto home, it’s clear: She’s a heavy-metal kind of lady. Not because her clothes are held together by safety pins, or because she has a propensity for leather-studded vests and Iron Maiden T-shirts.

In fact, the Paris-born interior and furniture designer is quite well-tailored in appearance. Her hair is trim, not teased to the ceiling, and the surrounds are impeccable: smoky grey accents against bright-white walls, such as a clean-lined bookcase and bar in a smouldering oak. It’s where she keeps her many favourite tomes on art as well as her favourite tipples (fine Scotch, neat).

Rather than musical, her love of metal is strictly decor. She uses it for her baseboards and the handrail on her stairs. She uses it to frame a multipanelled, mirrored wall divider that she designed herself. Likewise, she uses it to trim a line of mirrors, all fabricated in Canada, that she sells through Avenue Road in Toronto and New York.

But there’s nothing surgical, clinical or cold about her application. “I don’t use stainless steel,” she explains. Instead, she embraces the oxidation that changes the appearance of raw steel over time.

“To me, it’s a perfect reflection of life: never totally smooth, never totally perfect. It’s always changing.” Looking at her metal work, which also encompasses custom furniture, is entrancing: It has layers of luminosity, rich patterns and tones that alter depending on the angle.

Turner-Larcade’s love of metal has deep roots. Her original dream in life was to become an archeologist and excavate ancient treasures.

Her parents steered her onto a more practical path, so she studied public relations before launching her own communications business in her early 20s (“It was a fun time,” she notes). But, after specializing in representing artists and galleries, she decided to get in the game herself.

She became a jeweller first, crafting fine pieces that she sold at her own boutique on Paris’s Avenue George V. On the side, she designed furniture for friends. She branched out into decor after she moved to Toronto in 2000 (she met and married a Canadian). “It’s just a question of scale,” she says of the difference between fashioning a bracelet and a chair. “That, and you use different materials. It wouldn’t be practical to use gold or platinum for a piece of furniture.”

Her history as a jeweller is clear in her work. Her mirrors are a study in careful execution. The glass, which is either clear, grey or tinted in gem-tones, sits in the frame as carefully as a diamond in its setting. And subtle things make a difference: She rests the glass at different depths in their frames so that the reflection changes depending on the pane.

Her early interest in archeology is also clear. Although the lines are straight and modern, the materiality is elemental and echoes back to less fussy times.

In addition to steel, Turner-Larcade also has a facility with other things. She designs whole interiors in Canada and Europe (travelling back to the continent every five weeks at the moment), sourcing art and furniture from other designers, such as Stéphane Ducatteau.

She also enjoys working with wood. She’s designed an avant-garde series of doors that are routed out to look like gently rippling waves. “

It’s a gymnastic application of the mind,” she says of working with different media. “But, like steel, I love wood because it has a life to it.” Both are perfectly imperfect and full of surprises. Both change, patine and create heirlooms for the future.