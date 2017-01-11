…
Bark with bite
With the country’s abundance of forested land, it’s no surprise that wood is a favoured inspiration – and material – for Canadian decor brands and retailers. Whether it’s an earthy live edge alder serving plate by Vancouver-based studio Pacific Design Lab or Structube’s sleek media unit crafted with Indian rosewood, bringing the great outdoors inside has never been easier. Reworked lumber is still sought-after: EQ3’s rugged rectangular stool is fashioned from reclaimed teak. A novel iteration of the aesthetic comes from Made’s porcelain sake set, meant to mimic the texture of a birch tree. Cheers – or should we say, timber!