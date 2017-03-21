When it comes to decorating, I am very free in what I find. If I like it enough I will find a way to make it work,” says James Reiger, the Toronto-based food and prop stylist who shares a Cabbagetown two-storey condo with his husband, photographer Riley Stewart. Living in a historic 1906 building has its perks, such as 16-foot-high ceilings, original stained glass and huge windows that make the couple’s living room airy and bright, and Reiger has a knack for finding ways to fill the space.



Ceni sofa, $1,099 at Article (www.article.com).

His prop-styling career always has him on the lookout for unique objects, a hunt he really enjoys. “I am really a thrift shopper. You can usually find me searching the local thrift stores and antique shops or a garage sale or two,” Reiger says. Online, he peruses Amazon, Craigslist and Kijiji daily. Some of his favourite finds inspired the unorthodox take on a gallery wall.



“The clocks started as one, then as I began to see the different types and styles of clocks that were out there, it became two, then three, and so on.”

Kit-Cat Classic black clock, $67.08 at Watch Co (www.watchco.com).

Among them is the iconic Kit-Cat Clock, a piece of Americana designed by Earl Arnault to bring joy to struggling households during the Great Depression. Its wagging tail and rolling eyes were an easy sell. Although Reiger has accumulated an impressive collection of timepieces, he is always looking to add to the pile. “I am working at filling the whole wall to reach the ceiling,” he says.

The colourful clocks call for neutral surroundings. Reiger opted for grey hues for key pieces such as the cozy sofa from Structube and the Hygge-friendly woven wool rug from Urban Barn.



Ranarp floor lamp, $59.99 at Ikea (www.ikea.ca).

Bermuda two-speed turntable by Crosley, $299.99 at The Bay (www.thebay.com).

An unobtrusive white floor lamp from Ikea lights up the seating area when the sun goes down, while the antique oil lantern serves only a decorative purpose. More antiques are scattered around the room, such as a rustic wooden rifle, a metal clothing iron, and old black-and-white photographs.



The mustard yellow lounge chair and the retro-inspired Crosley turntable add a mid-century-modern touch to the space. The vintage wooden crate doubles as a coffee table and a record holder for the avid vinyl listeners.

When not on set during photoshoots, the couple loves to entertain friends and family at home, which extends out onto a 400-square-foot rooftop patio. “We usually have a few gatherings in the summer on our patio, with karaoke,” says Reiger. Fortunately, their Cabbagetown neighbours don’t mind a few enthusiastic singalongs.

The neighbourhood also serves as a great source of treasure for Reiger, who frequents Eclectisaurus and Spruce for rare vintage finds, such as the peculiar hand sculptures that rest on the record table. When it comes to Reiger’s quest for a good find, nothing is off limits. “I am known to pick up items on the side of the road,” he says. Anything for the love of idiosyncratic objects.

