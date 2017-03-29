At this time of year, we all need a little bit – or a heavy dose – of all things green. A garden for quiet contemplation, toasting friends or reconnecting with nature is the ideal antidote to vitamin-D deprivation. This year, welcome the turn of the season with these covetable outdoor looks that celebrate the good life. Tall grasses and manicured lawns are bold amid cedar, cement and metal. And though modern seating reigns supreme, there is a distinct nod to yesteryear with retro hanging chairs and minimalist loungers. These cozy outdoor rooms and lush gardens are sure to de-stress even the most tightly wound nine-to-five hero.

As with interior design, a mix of modern and traditional often hits the right note in outdoor spaces as well. Here, artful glowing walls are surrounded by loose clumpings of native plantings like hosta and serviceberry alongside tall maiden grass. Landscape designer Joel Loblaw adds drama and focus by enclosing the seating area with cedar and sandblasted glass screens. Illuminated garden elements are increasingly popular and for good reason. Here, the look is amped up considerably as a warm glow draws you in, guiding the way to a snug seating area where it’s easy to imagine wiling away the hours late into the evening.

How to make an expansive lawn look modern and fresh? Frame it in large rectangles with polished concrete edges highlighting all that greenery (incidentally, a verdant hue is Pantone’s colour of the year). At this picturesque estate in the Hamptons, also by Loblaw, the effect harkens back to the 1950s when lawns enjoyed top billing.



By contrast, the neatly piled cords of firewood, sweeping trees and large planters of tufted hair grass appear sculptural. A lone hanging rattan chair offers up a unique spot to take in some alone time, while a neat row of mod metal loungers line the pool’s edge for socializing. Is it cocktail hour yet?

Container gardening for vegetables has been the rage for some time, but why not try contemporary raised beds for pretty annuals, too? In this effortlessly chic terrace by Montreal designer Martine Brisson and landscape architect Roxanne Miller, a series of planters creates a structured home for soft greenery amid a sea of cedar and red brick. Though the space may be small, the masses of flowering plants swaying in the wind extend the feeling of a country garden. For contrast, keep the seating area simple; this one is elegantly tucked under a custom pergola with black steel accents and mood-setting pendant lighting.

