Two and a half years ago, frustrated with the high cost of living in Vancouver, fashion designer Alexandra Suhner Isenberg and her family made a transatlantic move from Vancouver to Växjö, a picturesque city in the south of Sweden and a childhood home to her husband, Daniel Isenberg. “We have family here, the [family’s] country house is 45 minutes away, daycares are fantastic, housing prices are reasonable, and it is nice to be in a small city,” says Suhner Isenberg. Always a minimalist at heart, adapting to Scandinavia’s austere aesthetic came naturally. Of course, having a spacious six-bedroom home didn’t hurt, thus allowing the couple’s bedroom to stay devoid of clutter. “The Swedes tend to have small bedrooms – ours is big, compared to the average – and they create large living spaces,” she says. In the traditions of her adopted country, Suhner Isenberg, founder of the Canadian-based luxury nightwear line The Sleep Shirt and its sister e-commerce site, Into the Bedroom, doesn’t linger around the bedroom during the day; she’s fairly strict about its use. Bedtime is early as the couple’s two children leave for daycare at 7:15 a.m. “That’s another very Swedish thing; things start early here,” she says.

The home’s previous owners kept the place in pristine condition. A few coats of fresh white paint was the only facelift the bedroom needed. “I know the trends are moving towards darker interiors, but there is a reason why white works so well: It’s bright, it lightens up rooms, and it makes them [look] bigger,” Suhner Isenberg says. The stark white background also provides a blank canvas, allowing the special pieces, such as the painting by Sawan Yawnghwe, or the striking wood pendant from Pholc, to shine. “I am obsessed with buying lighting right now, firstly because it is so important in a room, secondly because it gets so dark here in the winter, you need the extra light,” says the sleepwear designer. “And lastly, because we have small children and it is one of the few things they can’t ruin.” Even if they tried, the vintage side table lamps the couple picked up at a local flea market would be tough to damage. “They are made of metal, and when we bought them they were covered in sticky dust, and I had to clean each spiral piece individually.” Suhner Isenberg is an avid vintage hunter, whether she’s browsing the markets or repurposing hand-me-downs. The dresser came from the family’s country house, and its bronze handles were treated to a very fashionable makeover with glossy black nail polish. The vintage mirror, a flea-market find, and the chair she rescued from a barn were sanded down and painted white, a simple solution to recycling old favourites.

But, not all do-it-yourself projects work out. The beautiful white wood antique bed the couple purchased proved to be an assembling challenge, so an Ikea classic came to the rescue. “We are thinking about adding an old door – painted white, of course – as a headboard but it is undecided at this stage.” However, it’s what’s on the bed that counts. The couple invested in a down duvet from Norvegr, a luxury Norwegian company whose products Into the Bedroom stocks in its online shop. They also have their eyes on a luxury mattress from Hästens, a Swedish sleep expert. And when it comes to linens, Suhner Isenberg sticks to simple white cotton or linen for practical reasons: “White is good because they are the easiest to wash.” Aside from being the designer’s preferred aesthetic, minimalism is an all-encompassing lifestyle choice. “We need to consume less, and an easy place to start is by buying less unnecessary decorative things for your home.” It’s a very convincing argument, with a picture-perfect Scandinavian bedroom as a result.