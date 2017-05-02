To create an ideal work environment, accessories designer Paula Cademartori needed a space that reflected her personal style. The vibrant decor of her office very much recalls the colourful handbags that have in recent years popped up on the arms of the most fearless street-style stars. The designer has called Milan home for the past 12 years; she moved from her native Brazil to study industrial design and, later, fashion. “I would not imagine myself anywhere else now. I love this place!” she says.

Three years ago, as her company grew, Cademartori moved headquarters to a new building in the city centre near San Babila square. If her shoes and bags became interiors, they would probably look a lot like this space. “It fully reflects my style and my stylistic vision. From the choice of colour matching to the choice of materials and furnishings,” the designer says. She chose her favourite shade of blue as a backdrop for the eclectic collection of furniture and objects.

Cademartori’s love of unique things goes way beyond fashion: “I have a deep passion for design and design objects.” Among them are iconic pieces from the Memphis Group, a postmodern Milanese collective from the 1980s that had a lasting influence on her design sensibilities. A Callimaco floor lamp by Ettore Sottsass, one of the seminal pieces from the movement that is still in production, stands proudly in the corner like a mediator between the window and the blue wall. Michele de Lucchi’s Oceanic Lamp combines the movement’s signature bold colour and pattern into a form that functions both as a light and sculpture. It sits in contrast below a print from Man Ray’s Paris 1928 photography series and on top of an elegant green marble table by Dimore Studio, one of the designer’s local favourites. They are joined by the wonderfully kitschy flamingo sculpture Cademartori picked up at a local vintage market. “A pink touch for my office! I think it’s really cool.”



When it came to her work station, the designer went with an earthy palette of rich browns, a juxtaposing yet balanced contrast to the Memphis look. “This table I got at a furniture fair. It’s an American piece made with organic material,” she explains. It is paired with a comfy modern classic, Lotus (Attesa) by Jasper Morrison and a pair of Stitch chairs by Adam Goodrum, both from Cappellini. The blue Turkish rug, a souvenir from Istanbul, ties everything together.

“My office also reflects the style of my home,” Cademartori explains, although these days she doesn’t have much time to spend at the latter now that she’s running a multi-million-dollar business. “I wake up early in the morning, and I go directly to the office. My days are usually very full, and I love when I have time to devote only to the creation of my collections.” When she does, it’s a high-spirited affair. “I have a very simple ritual; I need a pair of headphones and some good music to be able to give vent to my creativity and to the sensations of that precise moment,” she says.

