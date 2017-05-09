Like many young couples, Montreal-based Rachel Ladouceur and her husband François Morin traded their downtown condo for a house in a quieter neighbourhood in preparation for welcoming a new family member. “Before, we were right downtown on the corner of St. Catherine and St. Laurent,” says Ladouceur, marketing director at Holt Renfrew. “It was a gorgeous space, but it was not appropriate for a kid. We were on the third floor with no elevator.” The renovated home in Villeray was a perfect fit for the design-conscious pair. “It was love at first sight and we felt like it was a house for our lifetime. We envisioned our kids going to school in this neighbourhood and having a very tranquil lifestyle,” she says. The home was way over budget, but the previous owners had fantastic taste, which meant making the big decision was easy. “It was a perfect fit for our style,” Ladouceur says.

One of the areas that helped seal the deal was the room at the top of the modern staircase. The pair dubbed it their “boudoir.” It’s easy to see why one would want to spend a day in this bright and airy nook. “It is a very luminous space thanks to the light shaft and large windows around,” says Ladouceur, who spent a lot of time there while on maternity leave with the couple’s son, Henri. The large Tema Home bookcase from Nüspace holds family photo albums and most of the duo’s favourite books, including Henri’s. “We had to empty the lower shelves for his needs,” she says. The one-year-old tends to pull his titles off the shelf and spread them around the colourful Threshold rug. “It’s great, even if he reads one for only 30 seconds.”

The space is outfitted with one of the couple’s most cherished pieces of furniture, an iconic coffee table by Isamu Noguchi. When the duo purchased it years ago, they didn’t realize how kid-friendly it was. “There are no corners, and the glass is so heavy and stable,” Ladouceur explains. They paired the table with a leather chair from Maison Corbeil, loosely inspired by the classic 1929 Barcelona chair by Mies van der Rohe. The architect’s “less is more” motto is something the couple subscribes to when it comes to decor. “I like everything [to look] clean, but full of life,” says Ladouceur, for whom plants are a preferred decorative element. The black-and-white deer print triptych from CB2 was Morin’s choice. Ladouceur initially found the piece to be an unusual choice for the room: “It’s pretty. At first, I thought it was really manly, but it really blends into the space.” When the family is not spending time in their harmonious home, they love exploring their neighbourhood, often strolling over to the historic Jean-Talon food market, enjoying the peacefulness of non-urban life. “We thought our apartment was quiet,” Ladouceur says. “When we moved we realized it was not.”

