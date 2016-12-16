‘I’m really motivated by colour and patterns,” says Sarah Segal, whose vibrant Squish Candies are a testament to that. Six years ago, after living abroad in England and China, she returned to Montreal to join David’s Tea, her father’s company. After three years in the tea business, inspired by mixing different blends, she started a candy company. And to top off the adventurous year, she also purchased her first home. She approached decorating her 1920s Westmount residence in a similar manner to how she creates her gummy candy concoctions, mixing different styles and eras to achieve a balance of flavour. “I’d call it a sentimental value style, where everything has its own story and it all comes together,” she explains. For example, Segal’s dining room is a mix of family hand-me-downs, antique finds and select contemporary pieces. But first, she needed to establish a perfect setting for them, opting for a delicate Chinois Palais wallpaper by Mary McDonald and a matching wall paint in the same soft hue.

An ample dining table was of utmost importance for the avid entertainer, and Segal opted for a salvaged-wood stunner from Restoration Hardware. “The table is probably the least sentimental,” she says. The two 1960s green chairs at its ends, passed down from her grandmother, are plenty nostalgic though. “I refused to recover them. I just wanted to keep them as is,” she says. Segal developed an appreciation for antiques early in life through her grandmother, who for over 50 years owned and operated The Little Shop vintage store in the city’s Park Extension neighbourhood. (It’s now run by Segal’s aunt.) Adding to the dramatic atmosphere is the antique crystal chandelier from L’Allumeur, a Montreal-based shop that specializes in the restoration of pre-loved lighting. “It’s the most magical place. You walk in there, and you can’t move because there are so many lamps, floor to ceiling,” she says. In contrast to the poise of antique crystal, the kitschy bright pink Flamingo lamp adds a touch of whimsy.

But Segal’s most cherished piece in the room is the art deco bar cabinet with matching mirror, which has been in her family for three generations. Aside from being a candy-mixing aficionado, Segal is a passionate mixologist, especially when it comes to gin cocktails, a spirit that she always collects on her travels. “My love for gin started in England, where I saw a lot of craft gin,” she says. “I stock the bar with some pretty cool bottles.” Other spirits are welcome, of course, including the signed Babancourt bottles of rum she acquired while visiting Haiti. For her, the old-fashioned bar is a throwback to earlier eras of entertaining. “There’s a very classic feeling that this bar must have seen a lot of good times and a lot of life passing by in front of it,” she says.



Hosting get-togethers is an ambitious endeavour, and Segal entertains at least once a week, with the help of her boyfriend. “We like to invite different groups of friends, and sometimes we like to invite people that don’t know each other,” she says. There is no better way to meet new friends than over some delicious artisanal cocktails or equally delicious gummy bears. “People get really mad at me if I don’t bring them out.”

Luckily, she has an endless supply.



