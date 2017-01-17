decor
Pool cues
For over 60 years, artist David Hockney has delighted our senses with his saturated, striking portrayals of life and leisure. An upcoming exhibition at London’s Tate Britain, which opens Feb. 9, and Taschen’s recently released compendium, clocking in at almost 500 pages and including 13 fold-outs, celebrates the artist’s predilection for poolside action and vibrant hues from shades of blue to shocking pinks. Perk up your own landscape with a hit of sage, via Elte’s velvet tufted ottoman, or bubblegum – Kate Spade New York’s armchair is charmingly sweet. CB2 and Le Creuset capture the calm of Hockney’s signature palette with pieces done in ombré teal. Leafy motifs and other tropical tropes will lend a lush air to your living room. Feel free to get carried away.