It was love that inspired Caroline Marko to make a long distance move to Smithers, B.C. from Copenhagen two decades ago. The small town in northern British Columbia, where her husband Scott grew up, was not quite what she expected, however. “He told me he lived north of Vancouver, and I failed to investigate,” says Marko. But having grown up in the small town of Höör, Sweden, she quickly fell for Smithers’ charms. A third-generation trained tailor, Marko brought her fashion expertise to Smithers and opened Salt Boutique, now a sought-out shopping destination on Main Street.

But it was another local establishment that turned into the project of a lifetime. A couple of years ago, Marko and her husband purchased Elks’ Home, an old two-storey windowless dance hall, and decided to transform it into their residence. “Part of the appeal of this building is that it was an empty hall and we could do whatever we want in it,” she says. And that they did. They gutted the building to its core to expose its beautiful structural wood beams. They also discovered that under the laminate dance flooring was the building’s original maple floor, which had been buried for decades. The redesign was all done with help, of course: The massive 7,500-square-foot project was helmed by Scott Marko’s construction company, Northern Sun Development. “It’s been such a family project,” says Marko, whose two teenage children also pitched in on weekends.

Their vision for Elks’ Home included a nod to Marko’s Scandinavian roots. “We don’t have a lot of clutter, and we are very minimalist, but everything we have has a lot of character,” she says. That character is apparent in the couple’s bedroom, which is decorated entirely with repurposed objects. The bed was handcrafted by Marko’s husband using salvaged wood from an old silver mine outside of town. The mismatched chests that act as side tables were rescued from a recycling dump in Höör. “We were cleaning my mom’s basement, so went to the dump, and this lady came with this box with cool writing on it,” Marko recalls. “She threw it in a big recycling container, and as soon as she left, we jumped in and had it shipped.” The antique handmade Swedish dresser then made a transatlantic journey to Smithers. A love of old furniture runs in the family. “We like things that have character. I like things that have a story. I have a hard time buying new things,” Marko says.

The wood ceiling is painted white – “[it’s] my favourite colour,” she says – and the original plan was to paint the walls white, too, but Marko changed her mind once she saw how the exposed rough stucco complemented the room’s old maple flooring. Because of its texture, linen is also a household staple. A self-proclaimed “linen fanatic,” Marko draped both the bed and the windows in the fabric. Every morning, the curtains reveal a spectacular mountain view, part of the magic of living in northern B.C.

While the exterior renovations are still underway, fellow Smithers residents are pleased that the town’s iconic dance hall has been restored. “We think that what we’ve done is pretty special,” Marko says. “I have people come up to me and say, ‘Oh I can’t wait for you to have an open house – I got married in that place.’”

