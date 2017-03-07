Christene Barberich approaches decorating in the same way that she approaches her wardrobe, masterfully mixing contemporary with vintage while focusing on pieces that have longevity. “I believe in appointing or infusing a space with things, colour, patterns, symbols that you love…living in it a bit to see what it needs,” says the editor-in-chief and a co-founder of Refinery29, a global lifestyle media company.

She implements that belief in the two-bedroom Brooklyn Heights apartment that she shares with her husband, architect Kevin Baxter, and their three-legged cat, Phoebe. Before they moved in, the couple spent six months renovating the place, which had gone through many iterations since it was built in 1900. “It wasn’t like there was anything wrong with the space before; it just wasn’t designed for us. And I don’t think it captured the specialness of its structure and scale,” she says.

Baxter concocted an open plan, tying the kitchen, dining and living room together, and designed an elegant ship’s ladder staircase that leads to a compact loft area, previously used as storage and converted into a home office space for the couple. (“The cat loves it, too,” she says.) Thanks to vaulted ceilings and large skylights that keep the living room airy and bright, the 800-square-foot residence looks larger than it is.

While vintage finds make up the majority of their furniture, Barberich and Baxter worked with interior designers Suzanne and Lauren McGrath of McGrath II on a custom sofa and cat scratch-proof area rug, knowing that the two pieces had to be just the right proportions. “They were also the biggest individual expenses, other than the appliances, so I really appreciated their guidance in choosing pieces that worked in the space,” Barberich says. The navy and white print sofa sits opposite mid-century Milo Baughman chairs, upholstered in pink microsuede. “All my favourite things, from Hans Wegner chairs to a Yves Saint Laurent cape, were found in thrift stores,” she says. “I bought [the table] at my beautiful late friend Pam’s boutique in Brooklyn. She had the best eye for finding treasure.”

Barberich gravitates towards a vivid colour palette, and is never one to be shy from a loud print. “I will forever be a huge fan of Dorothy Draper, David Hockney, the Arts & Crafts movement, and the Eameses. All the visual things I’m drawn to seem to be a collision of their elements and ideas,” she says. As avid art collectors, Barberich and Baxter have a diverse mix of artworks displayed on walls painted with Farrow & Ball’s All White. “I have a mix of young artists that I’ve collected from the Savannah College of Art and Design, a portrait of me painted by New York artist Ryan Hixenbaugh, a vintage screen print by Allan D’Arcangelo, and a gorgeous horse painting that the artist Jenna Snyder-Phillips gave me as a housewarming gift. She’s generous and brilliant.”

When she’s not travelling to fashion weeks or visiting Refinery29 offices in London and Berlin, Barberich and her husband enjoy spending time in their neighbourhood, popping in to Jules Wine Bar for the evening, or treating themselves to a Sardinian Sunday supper at River Deli around the corner. When they can, they love to host friends at home. “Given the way my husband designed the open kitchen with the big concrete bar that extends into the dining area, we have a sweet space for cocktails or small dinner parties,” Barberich says. “I’m big on flowers, candles, beautiful cheeses and olives. I love it when the house and guests feel festive.”