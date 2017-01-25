Spanish artist and designer Jaime Hayon is based in Valencia but really lives in his own imagination. Whether he’s creating ceramics, chairs or cabinetry, his products act as a bridge from the real world to the fantastical planet he’s drawn up in his mind and is always curating, evolving and expanding. “I feel like I’m a little boy, telling stories,” he says. As an example, his Green Chicken is a vibrant hen-cum-rocking chair that would be at home in a Bjork music video.

What’s more incredible than Hayon’s otherworldly output is that he often produces his ideas in partnership with typically very traditional companies.

His client list includes porcelain purveyors Lladro (think dancing figurines) and crystal company Baccarat (chandeliers and champagne flutes). And while he respects the craft and technical mastery of such firms, he also pushes their boundaries.

Jaime Hayon, a Spanish artist and designer, partners with typically traditional companies to make products with his own fantastical twist. Jaime Hayon Studio

“Working with me, you have to drop from the airplane,” he says. “But I don’t want the companies to be someone that they aren’t. … I keep their DNA alive.” (The aforementioned Green Chicken looks beautiful rendered in Lladro’s signature porcelain.)

One of his most recent collaborations is with Caesarstone, an international company that produces engineered surfaces for kitchens and bathrooms.

Called Stone Age and unveiled at the 2017 Interior Design Show in Toronto, the collection is a mix of Easter Island-ish heads (doors on a cabinet), simian-inspired masks (mirror surrounds) and beaked creatures (tables). The pieces feature the colours and textures of the proprietary materials, while simultaneously showcasing Hayon’s quintessential, delightfully idiosyncratic mix of the fantastical and the familiar.

Jamie Hayon tries to take his clients somewhere unexpected, which isn’t always simple or straightforward. Jaime Hayon Studio

Each object references the kind of cut marble floors found in ancient Roman villas, twisted with folklore, and produced using lasercutters to render his designs as precisely as possible. “With 21st-century materials and technologies,” Hayon says, “old ideas become much more powerful.”

Hayon’s irreverent touch helps his clients see and understand their materials and brands in a new way.

“Working with Jaime has been a real inspiration,” says Elizabeth Margles, vice-president, marketing Caesarstone Canada. “The combination of his incredible imagination and thoughtful design is brilliant.”

Jaime Hayon Studio

But taking a client somewhere unexpected isn’t always simple or straightforward.

“I want to challenge [my clients] as much as I’m challenged,” Hayon says. It requires a “very open-minded conversation.”

It also takes a lot of confidence, on Hayon’s part, to convince a company to do something unexpected. While he has always explored his own imagination, selling businesses and the general public on those ideas has taken work. “You have to dare, constantly,” Hayon says. “It’s an exercise. You need to become confident by exercising. You have to try. Otherwise you will miss great opportunities in life.”

Jaime Hayon Studio

Hayon has been running his own shop for more than a decade (he previously spent five years at Fabrica, the design-research arm of the Benetton fashion company), and has seen payoffs from his repeated attempts to get his ideas out there. Now, he has “the same confidence of someone who skydives,” he says. “You do it over and over again, you become comfortable enough that you could call your mother while doing it.”

Through the years, he’s become more and more relaxed while expressing his own imagination, and he worries less and less if people will like or accept his ideas. “Now I know that things can be good,” he says happily.

Special to The Globe and Mail