A midlife crisis doesn’t always end in disastrous affairs, haircuts that grasp at lost youth, or showy cars that are entirely unaffordable.

Sometimes, as with Montreal-based lighting designer Samuel Lambert, they result in new-found success: Namely, a studio with more than 40 employees, international clients, and media attention from publications such as Vogue.com and Elle Decor.

In 2009, Lambert’s son Théophile was born. The momentous event inspired introspection. Lambert had previously founded and run a successful film editing business, and was the co-owner of Montreal café Laïka, but was tired of the amount of administration he had to do. He longed to pursue something more creative, so decided to start making light fixtures that derive from his favourite aesthetics – a combination of minimalism and mid-century modern – and his love of graphic design. The best of his pieces almost look like a pencil sketch, floating in mid-air.

In a sense, Lambert wanted to return to his roots. He grew up in North Hatley, in Quebec’s Eastern Townships, in the 1970s, a time when the region was known for its artisanal output. His father was a potter, and had a small studio on the property with three employees. Lambert started working with clay himself at 5, and has happy memories of pressing the material between his fingers, shaping the amorphous blob into something beautiful.

Although he eventually pursued film studies at the University of Montreal, the love of tactile crafts stuck with him, and re-emerged when he launched his lighting studio, Lambert et Fils – the result of his introspection – in 2010.

“I wanted to reproduce the atmosphere of the pottery shop of my father,” he explains. “We’re a design company, but we also produce what we design, which is not common.”

Making his creations by hand is the signature of the business. “It comes down to the first motivation for the studio,” he says. “We are always in dialogue with the material, there is a physicality to the work. And I fight every day to keep this atmosphere. It’s why we come in to work.”

Not everything is produced in his shop, but what gets subcontracted out always goes to local crafts people in the Montreal area. The milky, orb-shaped shades of his most recent collection, Laurent, which look like sophisticated take-offs on planetary dioramas, were produced by a glassblower from Coaticook – an Eastern Townships locale Lambert knows well from his youth.

Although producing everything in Canada is often derided for being too costly, it’s become Lambert’s competitive advantage. “You can save money by building cheaply in China,” he says. “But you can also save money if you do everything in sight. It helps save on operational expenses, increases quality and minimizes returns.”

The approach has obviously been successful. When Lambert launched his business in 2010, he had a small storefront and worked alone in the back. Now, he has more than 40 employees, is represented at showrooms in London and Paris, and this spring will launch a new line at the Milan Furniture Fair – the world’s largest design festival. “We take care of quality, every step of the way,” he says. “When you outsource your manufacturing, you don’t necessarily have the same attention to detail.”

Unfortunately, Lambert’s father died before he had conceived of the studio, but, “it’s in memory of him,” says Lambert “as well as being for my son” (who’s now seven, so still too young to work in the shop).

The intensity of his family connections brings tears to his eyes. “My father would have been very proud,” he says wistfully. He would have undoubtedly appreciated the studio buzzing with creativity, people making things with nothing more and nothing less than their hands and their imaginations.