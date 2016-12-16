TABLE MANNERS

“I enjoy the novelty of this porcelain set by my friend, designer Alissia Melka-Teichroew. The fine materiality of the spoon, in silver or gold, adds a nice bit of unexpected beauty.”

Grid cup, saucer and spoon, $195 (U.S.) through www.othr.com.

SMART COOKIE

“These are made in the Hamptons, so they’re local to New York. They’re a great stocking stuffer and something to share with the family in that moment of unpacking or unwrapping. My favourite are the chocolate-chip walnut.”

Tate’s Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookies, $20 (U.S.) for a pack of three bags through www.tatesbakeshop.com.

INK WELL

“These tattoos are done so artfully, with such impressive detail. They’re the adult version of a super fetishized childhood staple, the temporary tattoo, and I love that the concept is in keeping with the original free cereal-box ones.”

James Jean flash temporary tattoos, $14.95 (U.S.) through www.jamesjean.com.



