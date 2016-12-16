Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Bright ideas

New York City-based lighting and interior designer David Weeks is known for his fanciful fixtures and clean lined furnishings. For the design devotee on your holiday gift list, he tells Janna Zittrer what he has his creative eye on this festive season

Janna Zittrer

The Globe and Mail

TABLE MANNERS

“I enjoy the novelty of this porcelain set by my friend, designer Alissia Melka-Teichroew. The fine materiality of the spoon, in silver or gold, adds a nice bit of unexpected beauty.”

Grid cup, saucer and spoon, $195 (U.S.) through www.othr.com.

SMART COOKIE

“These are made in the Hamptons, so they’re local to New York. They’re a great stocking stuffer and something to share with the family in that moment of unpacking or unwrapping. My favourite are the chocolate-chip walnut.”

Tate’s Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookies, $20 (U.S.) for a pack of three bags through www.tatesbakeshop.com.

INK WELL

“These tattoos are done so artfully, with such impressive detail. They’re the adult version of a super fetishized childhood staple, the temporary tattoo, and I love that the concept is in keeping with the original free cereal-box ones.”

James Jean flash temporary tattoos, $14.95 (U.S.) through www.jamesjean.com.


