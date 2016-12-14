Jake Dyson is an incredibly clever lighting designer, but he doesn’t believe in light-bulb moments. In fact, quite the opposite. Rather than ephemeral flickers and flashes of genius, he engineers his products to last for a lifetime. At his studio, for example, in South West London, he came up with a way to make LED bulbs last for 40 or so years, even with the light on 12 hours a day.

“LEDs are a great light source,” he explains on a recent trip to Toronto. “But it frustrated me that they only last seven years, on average. The problem isn’t the bulbs, but that they overheat, which causes the colour to dull, then burn out prematurely.”

Dyson set out to solve the issue. But he didn’t do so by looking at other LED lights. “The goal was to do something outstanding,” he says, “and it’s impossible to do something five or six times better than the competition when the reference is the competition.”

Instead, he started deconstructing laptops, taking note of the internal mechanisms that help cool the microprocessors (lest the computer die halfway through an episode of Westworld).

What he found was the heat pipe: a vacuum-sealed copper tube encasing a drop of water. When the tube heats up, the water evaporates, transferring the heat away from the source. After the heat dissipates, the water recondenses and returns to its source where the process starts again. In a laptop, internal fans help guide the heat toward vents in the casing. Dyson’s lights are more elegant: They are designed to maximize airflow so that no fans are required.

With bulbs that have Anthony Hopkins-esque longevity, Dyson knew the hardware and fittings had to have equal staying power.

Cu Beam Duo. Dyson designed the LEDs in his lights with cooling technology based on that found in computers, which allows the lights to shine for around 40 years without burning out.

His CSYS task light sits on a desktop, but has the muscle of a high-rise construction crane (with near as much dynamism, too: The armature that houses the light can spin, pivot and shift in just about every direction to direct the glow with exacting precision).

His Cu-Beam ceiling lights look like space shuttles from Star Wars – ones that could withstand an intense laser battle.

“They would work well in a public building or an airport, spaces where there’s a practical need not to have to change the light for 40 years,” he says.

That he’s a design overachiever is clear, but he comes by his perfectionism honestly. Dyson’s dad is the legendary James Dyson, who has spent the past several decades re-engineering home products to make them more useful, more handsome and basically better than anything else in the marketplace.

Dyson Senior is perhaps most famous for the bagless vacuum (the only vacuum that can be described, unironically, as sexy), but has also created more efficient room fans, hand dryers and, most recently, a $500 (U.S.) hair dryer meant to prevent the kind of overheating that causes frizzy, scorched locks.

Father and son share important design ideals, caring intensely about the integrity of the engineering and considering style secondary. “I don’t think about what [the product] looks like,” Dyson says. “I just strip it right back to what it needs.”

The armature that houses the LED bulbs of the Dyson CSYS task light can spin, pivot and shift in almost any direction to direct the glow with exacting precision.

In that sense, he’s followed in his father’s form-follows-function footsteps, where nothing is gratuitous, the geometries are crisp and clean-lined, and “you won’t find any amorphous, swooping shapes,” Dyson says.

That’s one of the reasons why his lights will achieve their desired staying power in a space: Simplicity never goes out of fashion, not even after 40 years, especially when the thing actually works well.

In fact, the two recently started working together, when Dyson Senior’s eponymous business took over Jake’s lighting business, giving Dyson Junior the opportunity to work on a spate of non-LED projects.

Jake is now the company’s head of research and development.

He’s keyed up for the challenge, in part because of Dyson’s vast resources for product development (the company spends $10-million a week on R&D), but also to get back to the drawing board.

“It’s that first six months of a project that are the most exciting,” he explains, “when you’ve identified the problem and you’re working on the challenges. Later on comes the setbacks and the ups and downs … but the first six months, that’s what I love.”