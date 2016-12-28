



Panton’s Living Tower by Vitra.

Children’s furniture has come a long way from the days of the ubiquitous beanbag chair. Considering that high-end furniture for kids – and babies – is a multibillion-dollar industry in North America, it’s not surprising that at this year’s Milan Design Week, kids’ furniture emerged as a sure trend for 2017.

Brands such as Kartell, Mooi, Vitra Artek and Magis, renowned for their adult pieces, all enlisted designers to create children’s furniture consistent with their parents’ tastes – and at high-ticket prices. These are not mini-me reproductions of classic midcentury designs such as the Eames chairs and tables or the Arne Jacobsen Egg Chair, all of which are widely available. Rather, it’s an investment in nostalgia with a modern twist. Or think of it this way – you’ll never have a screw left over after spending half a day assembling something that falls apart in a year.

“People who understand and appreciate good design are looking for the same quality and longevity in their children’s furniture acquisitions too,” says Nancy Bendtsen, co-owner of Inform Interiors Inc. in Vancouver. “It’s not a status thing either. Of course these parents are affluent, but the great thing is because our store is 53 years old, we’ve seen a few generations coming back. They’ve been brought up with the good stuff and have respect for it, like art. Often designer pieces are passed down to children who have grown up and are now furnishing their own apartments or homes.”

Sacco bean bag chair by Zanotta.

Sacco by Zanotta

The original beanbag chair, called Sacco, was created in leather in 1968 by Italian designers Piero Gatti, Cesare Paolini and Franco Teodora for Zanotta. Way ahead of its time, the chair was ergonomically friendly because it kept its pear shape contoured to the body. Designed to be anti-bourgeois, it became a global symbol of hippie culture.

Over the years, Zanotta has improved the materials, developing a transparent non-rigid PVC envelope with countless pieces of white polystyrene popcorn inside the fabric cover, though it still can’t be recycled. It became such an iconic piece of pop culture that Sacco can be found in the permanent collections at the MOMA in New York, Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, the Victoria & Albert Museum in London and the Triennale Design Museum in Milan.

“We still carry it in today’s updated standards and contemporary designs,” says Bendtsen. “It’s available in a variety of durable zippered, changeable covers for easy cleaning.”

$437 through informinteriors.com

Living Tower by Vitra

Families are spending more time together, often in smaller apartment spaces where an open-concept interior discourages clutter. This means cool kids’ furniture is not necessarily relegated to the bedroom any more – and in many cases can be used by the entire family.

Panton’s Living Tower by Vitra resembles giant organic puzzle pieces on four distinct polyurethane wool-upholstered seating levels. With a stable understructure of birch plywood and positioned against a wall, it was originally designed in 1968 by Denmark’s Verner Panton to be a “living landscape to increase family communication.” It has a jungle gym vibe for both parents and children (and your cat will also thank you).

$21,925 through informinteriors.com

Flying Carpet designed by Ana Mir and Emili Padros of Nanimarquina.

Flying Carpet

What child or harried adult wouldn’t love their own flying carpet? Designed by Ana Mir and Emili Padros of Spanish company Nanimarquina, the soft topography of this 3-D red or green space uses felt wedges to create imaginative interchangeable slopes for kids’ play. Park it in any room.

$2,596 through informinteriors.com

Spun by Thomas Heatherwick for Magis.

Spun

Spun, by British product designer Thomas Heatherwick for Magis, looks deceiving – like a modern sculpture if placed in the living room or (to me, at least) a giant Hanukkah dreidel. Take it outside on the patio, and parents will beg their kids to give them a turn in this chair that spins like a top.

$899 through informinteriors.com

Monster Chairs by Marcel Wanders for Cybex.

Monster Chairs by Marcel Wanders for Cybex

Marcel Wanders, Dutch designer, Moooi co-founder and self-proclaimed “adult child,” has earned the moniker “the Lady Gaga of design” for his witty and provocative furniture creations. He recently launched the Cybex Parents Collection For Kids in his first collaboration with Cybex, a producer of high-end exercise equipment (this is the company’s first foray into furniture manufacturing). The collection includes his quilted Monster Chairs inspired by cartoons and manga figures, combining personality with safety and functionality. Wanders’s stylish “Hausschwein” (House Pig) has a soft quilted plastic back for kids to sit on and a removable snout when it’s time to clean up, storing toys in its deep belly.

For prices, inquire through marcelwanders.cybex-online.com

Little Field of Flowers by Tord Boontje for Nanimarquina.

Little Field of Flowers Carpet

The award-winning Little Field of Flowers by Tord Boontje for Nanimarquina allows your teen to tiptoe through the tulips indoors. Well, almost. The hand-loomed, soft wool felt flower carpets are available in green, purple, red and ecru and come in three sizes, really emphasizing how far 3-D carpets have evolved.

$5,526 (U.S.) available in three sizes through Bonaldo, Montreal. bonaldo.ca

Green Chicken by Jaime Hayon.

Jaime Hayon Green Chicken

Jaime Hayon’s Green Chicken is the eccentric Spanish designer’s take on the iconic rocking horse. Hayon, who is a featured speaker at Toronto’s Interior Design Show next month, says “the chicken, a rather unexplored shape, found its place amongst my green dreams. I wanted to portray this common bird as a sensational object by amplifying its characteristics and dimensions, turning it into a modern piece, one of great beauty and utility: a rocking chair.”

For prices inquire through hayonstudio.com

Zoo Desk by Silvio Russo.

Zoo Desk by Silvio Russo

“2017 will also see more interesting kid’s furniture in public spaces, libraries, charitable organizations and schools,” says Ottilie Nienkamper of Toronto’s corporate division of furniture maker Nienkamper.

“Sylvio Russo is a sculptor and engineer who moved from Italy to Toronto and has designed a colourful and playful Zoo Desk collection of interlocking plywood reindeer, elephant, bison and even giant pieces of Swiss cheese,” Nienkamper says. He’s added stackable seals and cats to his menagerie of Zoo Stools and will customize a cut-out maple leaf for an ultra-Canadian flourish.

Zoo four-person desk is $7,120; one-person desk, $1,780. Zoo Stools: $532 each at nienkamper.com