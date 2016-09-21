Playfully cheeky, Dutch Studio Dirk Vander Kooij’s furniture evokes an Alice In Wonderland response – “curiouser and curiouser” with products that are deceptively sculptural yet functional. When Vander Kooij couldn’t find any printers large enough, he built the first 3-D-printing industrial robot for furniture in his studio in Zaandam in the Netherlands. It spits out recycled plastic from synthetic leftovers from the tip of its robotic arm. Molten disposable plastic gets the sturdiness and strength of marble for his thick-lined Chubby Chair, acquired by MOMA in 2012. For Melting Pot Table, Vander Kooij explains, “I throw in old toys, melted pieces from refrigerators, a computer keyboard – just about anything and the result is a bold and stylish table with magnificent patterns and colours, and no two are the same.”

His new SnowMEN speaker set was designed with high-end speaker engineer, Henkjan Netjes, combining contemporary aesthetics with high-tech performance. Standing almost one-metre high and each weighing 65 kilograms, the speakers “allow the sound to spread in all directions, giving a mind-blowing sound experience,” Vander Kooij says. Frosty, take note.

(SnowMEN speaker set: $9,500 / dirkvanderkooij.com)