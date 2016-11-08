Nordic design may look simple, but its elegance is in the details, writes Anya Georgijevic. Here are five ways to up your Scandinavian cool this season
BRASS BANDS Say goodbye to droopy flowers with Eva Schildt’s ingenious design. The compartmentalized vase serves as a kind of paint-by-numbers method for floral arrangement. The only challenge is not letting its frame (in brass or black) overshadow the blooms. Eva Schildt for Klong Äng vase, $220 at Mjölk (www.mjolk.ca).
TEA FOR YOU Leave it to the always-playful Danish company Muuto to come up with a seriously adorable tea set. Designed by Jonas Wagell – the Swedish architect is known for his whimsical take on classic Scandinavian shapes – this quirky porcelain collection is inspired by children’s literature, adapting a playful form that is sure to delight all ages. Jonas Wagell for Muuto Bulky Tea collection, $54-$140 at Vancouver Special (www.vanspecial.com).
LIGHT AND SHADOWLena Bergström’s flippable candleholder allows one to switch between the understated tea light and the showy tall skinny candle. The Swedish designer played on the link between the elements, creating a base that mimics the ripples in the ring of water, to create a very stoic effect. Lena Bergström for Design House Stockholm Flip candleholder, $42.90 at Danish Design Store (www.danishdesignstore.com).
(Dan Sjunnesson - Studio CA)
LET IT GROW Imagine a dinner table equipped with its own miniature gardens. That’s precisely the idea behind Caroline Wetterling’s tiny greenhouse design. Made of two glass parts (the bottom holds the soil and the plant, while the lid has a spout) this little vessel is perfect for cultivating fresh herbs. Will someone please pass the basil? Caroline Wetterling for Stockholm Design House Grow Mini greenhouse, $59 for The Modern Shop (www.themodernshop.ca).
IN THE FOLD There are obvious parallels between Japanese and Scandinavian design – both are rooted in the ideas of minimalism – which is why the collaboration between Issey Miyake and Finnish design company Iittala makes perfect sense. These origami napkins by the Japanese fashion legend will add a playful touch to any dinner table. Issey Miyake for Iittala napkin, $48.45 at Finnish Design Shop (www.finnishdesignshop.com).