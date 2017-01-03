Pokémon Go, the location-based, augmented reality game that launched in 2016, was an instant and unprecedented phenomenon. The mobile app saw 500 million downloads in two months and an estimated 144 billion steps taken by U.S. players hunting wild Pikachu. For months, we heard stories of users inadvertently crossing international borders, getting caught in trees and struck by cars. Toronto’s mayor, John Tory, made a personal plea to game developer Niantic to remove several PokéStops from the park at the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal, citing overcrowding as a concern.

Hapless players and city officials aside, looking ahead to 2017 and beyond, can we design our real-world environments to be better platforms for these disruptive technologies? Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum is calling this fusion between the physical and digital the fourth industrial revolution. And though few architects are exploring this uncharted terrain today, by all accounts, the public is ready-set-go.

Carlo Ratti, an architect, author and the director of the Senseable City Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is an exception – and one to watch. He was observing the Pokémon Go force majeure with great interest. “From players’ happy-go-lucky enthusiasm to the most unintended consequences of such invasion of public space, it was a moment in which the blur between the physical and the digital became evident to all of us,” he says.

For Ratti, “as bits and atoms merge together,” the stakes are greater than earning candy and capturing fictional monsters. “Many aspects of urban life are being rapidly transformed: from energy to waste management, from mobility to water distribution, from city planning to citizen engagement – including how we play with the city!”

And Ratti sees architects playing a role, though, borrowing a sentiment from Buckminster Fuller, another multi-disciplinary systems theorist and architect, he cautions that “[the] profession is in-between utopia and oblivion. It will be oblivion if we continue focusing on minor aesthetic problems.”

Meanwhile, never one to miss out on an innovation opportunity (and giving a sense of the scale and value of the opportunity at hand), Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is getting into the city-building game with its spin-off Sidewalk Labs. The venture pairs technologists and urbanists, engineers and policy wonks to work on products and solutions that prepare cities for the fourth industrial age.

If a Google-designed city makes you feel a bit queasy – like that time you tried Oculus Rift goggles – rest assured, Ratti’s on it. The busy innovator also serves on the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Cities and Urbanization. And between his post at MIT and running his eponymous firm, Carlo Ratti Associati, he finds himself working on projects as diverse as mathematical models for traffic light-less road intersections, prototypes for self-driving boats in urban canals, microbiological analyses of sewers to learn more about an urban population’s collective health and the design of new communities to test the possibilities of the sharing economy.

For Ratti, the future is already here; or to use Pokémon’s particular jargon, it’s already hatched.

