What every household truly needs, I found myself reasoning the other morning, is a sledgehammer. And, what I’d do with mine was smash the toaster to smithereens. What genius designer decided people need to be beeped at – not once, not twice, but five times – in order to know that their toast is ready? The obnoxious machine got off easy: I unplugged it and set it on the curb.

Understanding our own character is essential before buying an appliance of any sort, but perhaps especially so with something like a toaster, which tends to occupy permanent real estate on the counter and gets used a lot, often in relatively private moments, including early mornings and late at night. There’s an intimacy about toasters. You do not want one in the house that you can’t get along with.

So, say you’re the sort of person who’s always in a rush and has no patience. The Kuraidori turbo toaster has your name on it. It turns bread into golden tiles in a mere 60 seconds. Given its unassuming looks (it looks like a toaster), you’d never suspect these race-car powers, but there they are. Other nice features include a dial (hallelujah for straightforward dials) to set desired shade of doneness, along with extra-wide slots and a bagel function. Rest assured, this machine is in a class that considers itself above beeping.

Toast your bread in 60 seconds with the Kuraidori.

If, instead, you’re one who eats toast (dry) whilst listening to requiems because there is absolutely nothing else in the house to eat and nobody to eat it with, then the machine for you is a Smeg four-slice model. Why four slice? Well, if ever there was a party toaster, this is it (which, I suppose, makes it ideal for families and brunch hosts, too). Just looking at the playfully colourful curves of this dependable model cheers people up. Also, the slots are extra long and wide, so, on a dull day, you can toast paddle boards of baguette to switch up your game. And, even when you do have to eat toast alone, you can still claim to have feasted with a hot Italian beauty.

The Smeg toaster features extra long and wide slots.

For true toast traditionalists, analog types who take pride in their mastery of the full English breakfast and hold quality in the highest regard, the Dualit toaster is a dream come true. These strong, handsome, trustworthy machines, with replaceable parts, are designed to last a lifetime. They are so no-nonsense they don’t even pop; instead, toast stays warm in the slots (for a reasonable time) until you walk over and lift it up with a manual lever.

The Dualit toaster is for breakfast connoisseur.

Here’s the moral of this story for all of us in the toaster market: These three produce fine toast, both thick and thin. But know thyself before you pick your kin.

Kuraidori 2-slice stainless steel toaster ($99.99, Home Hardware )

Smeg 4-slice toaster ($239.99, The Bay)

Dualit 2-slot NewGen toaster ($369.00, amazon.ca)

