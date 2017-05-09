To get the lowdown on what’s up with landscape design, on consecutive April days in Toronto – snowdrops and crocuses fading, daffodils and hyacinths abloom – I met with a pair of experts from two notable firms. They are Lisa Rapoport, partner, and Eric Klaver, senior landscape architect, Plant Architect Inc., an interdisciplinary, 18-member firm that branches into the domains of architecture, landscape, ecology, furniture, art and graphic design; and Joel Loblaw, principal, and Margaret Curtis, designer consultant, Joel Loblaw Inc., with a full-time staff of six, “creating imaginative outdoor spaces that take you places.” Following are seven major trends we identified, along with a few extra observations.
Make an entrance
Homeowners who’ve created a green oasis out back are learning not to neglect the front of house: It’s not enough to plunk three or four matching evergreens in and have done with it. Plant Architect likes to hint at the good things to come – inside the house and out back – by creating a memorable streetscape, which “brings the street to the house,” as Rapoport puts it.
Weathered steel rules
Both Plant Architect and Joel Loblaw like to use weathered steel (also known as COR-TEN, a trademarked name owned by U.S. Steel), a group of steel alloys that form a stable rust-like appearance after years of exposure to the weather. “You don’t have to refinish it,” Rapoport says. “You can use it in a way that’s really tough, but it can also be soft: warm and fuzzy.” Adds Loblaw: “Because of the climate, we have a limited exterior palette: wood, stone, plants and steel. Weathered steel brings a warmth to the garden.” He warns, though, that it’s best used sparingly.
No symmetry here
Asymmetry is where it’s at, unless used in moderation and/or you live in the Palace of Versailles. Not only is near-perfect symmetry difficult to achieve and maintain, it can come across as fussy and old-fashioned. Asymmetry = modern.
All together now
Loblaw and his gang are minimalists. They swear by restricting the plant palette and planting en masse, which keeps things “simple, contemporary and calming,” Curtis says. “We like to layer, using structured and loose plantings to complement our designs. We often use double rows of hedges or cubes of hedging.”
Practise your fencing
Rapoport observes that a) no one seems to want vertical fencing any more; and b) she has no idea why that has come to be. “People think that horizontal means modern,” she says, and it’s hard not to agree. Whatever the style, though, fencing should not overwhelm, but rather “form a crisp envelope for the garden and stand as a backdrop.”
Joel Loblaw agrees that fencing should know its place. He and his staff often recommend “staining out” fences (especially existing ones that may be structurally sound, but a little dated) to a darker colour. Says Curtis, “We find they disappear in the landscape and act as a backdrop setting off the planting.”
Divide and conquer
If you have a large backyard, both Plant Architect and Joel Loblaw suggest creating separate zones.
Joel Loblaw and company are fond of creating a “room” within the garden using privacy screens, in glass (frosted or etched) or wood.
You must remember this
Says Loblaw, with conviction: “There should always be room for a zinger.” He means a special feature in your garden that is instantly memorable. A light cube – a Loblaw favourite – does the trick. Says Curtis: “Our light cubes act as subtle beacons in the garden, as a simple object or as a functional piece, such as a coffee table.”
For Loblaw, fire not water is the favoured element to create a special feature. A fire pit, he argues, is not only easy to use and maintain but also offers all-season enjoyment; while water features often wind up breaking down.
ET CETERA
Our home and native plants
These days everyone wants to use native plants in their gardens – which is a happy development – but both firms prefer a mix of natives and non-natives.
Up on the roof
Rooftop gardens are another positive development. However, be aware that if you fail to protect the integrity of the roof and structural components under the garden, you’re in for a world of grief.
How low can you go?
Yes, you can have a low-maintenance garden, which is not the same as a no-maintenance garden. A little tending every week does wonders.
Loblaw’s a fan
Joel Loblaw also likes: polished concrete (though it can crack in our climate); plinths; sunken patios; and arbours for structure.
Rapoport’s not a fan
When asked if there are any trends she loathes, Lisa Rapoport pauses for a moment, then stretches her answer to three separate one-word sentences, fairly dripping with contempt. “Condo. Amenity. Style.” She shudders and laughs. “High-end, characterless, generic modernism.”